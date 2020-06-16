The city’s first competitive golf tournament of 2020 is in the books and Thunder Bay District Golf Association president Hank Wilke is a happy man.
Opening courses had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the beginning of the year you could see all over the country events being cancelled. The golfing community was concerned about that, too,” said Wilke. “We really didn’t what the situation was going to be until maybe the end of May sometime if we could have any events.”
The Ontario government gave the go-ahead for golfing in general mid-May, and the TBDGA application to the city hold the Mallon’s Play It Again 2-Man Better BallTournament was accepted with health protocols in place.
“It’s all good that we could go out golfing. But on the competitive scene we still weren’t quite sure if we could play competitive golf because of social gathering restrictions,” said. Wilke.
The city of Thunder Bay accepted the TBDGA’s application to hold events with social distancing measures in place. Much of the remaining schedule can proceed apace.
“We’re just confirming all of our dates. We’re very happy. I think the competitors are. Our fields are a lot bigger. Of note, at Chapples (Saturday) there were so many kids of all ages hitting golf balls. . . It’s hard to get a tee time right now.”
The next scheduled event is the Aon (formerly Keg) District Open to be held June 27-28 at Fort William Country Club and Whitewater. Wilke was hoping to open up the application process on Monday.
The Thunder Bay Invitational is July 4-5.
“Basically it’s nice to see competitive golf and competitive golfers go challenge themselves and beat themselves up on the golf course,” Wilke added.
“The winners are obviously going to be happy, but there’ll be a lot of coulda, shoulda, woulda. With this whole coronavirus we’re fortunate we are able to golf. This city has done a great job of preventing the spreading (the virus) here.”
The father/son combo of John and Evan DeGrazia claimed a five-shot win over Hayden Hickey and Chris Gardner to successfully defend their Better Ball title. Evan had six straight birdies on the back nine. The DeGrazias shot 64 at Chapples on Saturday and a 63 at Strathcona on Sunday..
“Got to play, what, 27 holes?” DeGrazia said of his hot streak. “Found my rhythm. Everything started clicking. Yeah, started hitting my shots. Everything was working out for me. Made a nice long one on 11 that really sparked it. Then from there it was pretty easy.”
A big chip in on hole 14 pretty much sealed it.
“It’s one of those shots that looked right when I put my club under it.
Just in the moment. Everything was going well for me,” said DeGrazia, 25.“It’s awesome. Back-to-back years with my dad around Father’s Day, couldn’t be any better. Just really happy we could get it done today.”
DeGrazia was slated to golf on the MacKenzie Tour this year, having earned conditional status with a good showing in a grueling four-day stint mid-February in San Antonio. However, COVID-19 wiped out the MacKenzie Tour for everyone. His success is built on a solid foundation.
“Hard work. Hours in the simulator at Landale (Gardens) over the winter. Grinding away, day after day,” said DeGrazia, who is a step closer to attaining his dream of being on the PGA tour.
“Getting there at eight in the morning, staying there for a while, hitting balls, fine tuning everything. Getting back down on grass right away in February (San Antonio), and then just 10 to 12 hour days.”
Jeremy Kirk and Conor Carr finished third, six strokes off the pace. Matt Glomba and Christian Adamo claimed second flight honours with a 136. Frank Conci and Mike Stansell shot 138 to garner third flight bragging rights and Danny Kukko and Rob Mallon copped the fourth flight crown with a 145 two-day total.
The DeGrazia duo was one of five father/son duos in the 30-team better ball field. Veteran Tony Stokaluk has seen his involvement go full circle.
“It’s great to back on the golf course. Everybody wants to play competition and see how they fair against everybody else,” said Stokaluk.
“Just to play with my son (Anthony) — I’m glad. I started to play this pro-am in 1968. I played with my father (Paul) for seven years. I played with cousin Donnie for five, my cousin Stanley for 12 and now this is the first time I’ve played with my son.”
