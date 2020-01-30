As I continue my series celebrating the 50th anniversary of the City of Thunder Bay, I thought I would take a look back at the formation of one of our community’s most successful sport franchises.
Given the rich and proud history of hockey that has been enjoyed at the head of the lakes since the late 1800s, it was of little surprise that when the City of Thunder Bay was born on Jan. 1, 1970, it was not too long afterwards that a new hockey team was also created.
The Thunder Bay Twins were formed as a result of the amalgamation of the Fort William Senior Beavers and the Port Arthur Senior Bearcats.
It was in June of that year that a 24-man board of directors was elected to guide the team that was initially known as the Thunder Bay Senior Hockey Club. Hank Paradis, a past president with the Beavers was elected president and Bill Peristy, the then-president of the Bearcats was elected vice-president of the new club. Rounding out the executive were Ray Floyd as secretary and Ken Bruley as treasurer.
Following negotiations with the United States Hockey League, the team set upon planning to ice a squad for the 1970-71 USHL season where they would face off against the Waterloo Black Hawks, Sault Ste. Marie Canadians, Green Bay Bobcats and Marquette Iron Rangers in a 40-game schedule.
In preparation for the start of the season the hockey club began their season ticket campaign with a goal of selling 1,000 packages. The estimated budget for the club was pegged at $30,000 to $40,000, which was not surprising considering that they team would travel by charter flights to all of their road games.
Leading the team at the start of the inaugural season were coach Joe Wirkkunen and manager Louis Nistico, who put out a call for senior hockey players to gather in late August at the Prince Arthur Hotel to learn about the new club.
By mid-September over 40 players were on hand at the club’s first opening workout which at Delaney Arena and supervised by former NHL player and team assistant coach Benny Woit. On the second day of training camp there were 50 players taking part and hoping to make the final cut for the team’s first home opener scheduled for just over a months’ time.
The skaters were a mix of former Beavers and Bearcats and Lakehead University players, along with some junior stars from the previous season. It was also during that time that the name Thunder Bay Twins was announced, along with the team colours of green and gold which was selected to match the city’s new colours.
When the puck was dropped on Oct. 16, 1970 against the Sault Ste. Marie Canadians in front of over 2,100 fans at the Fort William Gardens, it marked the official start of the Thunder Bay Twins hockey dynasty. The team was sporting their new gold, white and green uniforms, which included borrowed socks from another local team, the North Stars, because their socks had not arrived in time.
Veteran goaltender Bob Kilgour saw action between the pipes for all three periods of play with Les Hunt, Jack Owchar, Lorne Caruso, Dave Vibert and Bill McCracken serving on defence.
Forwards included Dwight Stirrett, Murray Smith, Bill Burns, Gary Mork, Gary Lindquist, Ralph Stewart and Teuvo Aapro, along with centre Rick Yeo, Dave Merritt and Dominic Pellegrino. Behind the bench, along with Wirkukken and Nistico, were trainers Al Martin and Vic Fortes.
Burns netted the first goal for the Twins when his shot, assisted by Merritt, went past the Sault net-minder Bill White at the 1:45 mark of the first period. Leading 3-1 at the end of the opening period, they thrilled their fans by increasing that margin to 7-2 by the close of the second, going on to win their historic season opener by a score of 8-3. The coverage of the game noted that several fights broke out with referee John Kubinec assessing a number of major penalties and game misconducts.
The newly formed club went on to win the second game of the weekend double header with a comeback 4-2 victory thanks to the heroics of goalie Kurt Demmler.
Although successful at home, their performance on the road during the first half of that first season was less than stellar. With the start of a new year came a new coach, with former pro player Ed Kachur taking over the reins of the club.
Things started to improve with the team ending up the season in third place. Mork made the USHL all-star first team and Yeo landed on the second team.
In Allan Cup playoff action, the team took their first series against the Sault three games to two but were unsuccessful in the Eastern semifinals against the Galt Hornets, the eventual 1971-72 Allan Cup champions.
During that first season close to 41,000 total fans attended the Twins’ games, and although experiencing a deficit in that first year were able to return the following year, and for another 20 years.
Throughout the course of their history the Thunder Bay Twins provided hockey fans with a lot to cheer about having won a total of five Allan Cup titles as Canadian senior champions, doing so in 1975, 1984, 1985, 1988 and 1989.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
