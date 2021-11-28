It is hard to believe that this month marks 10 years that I have penned this column for The Chronicle Journal.
When then-sports editor John Nagy first approached me to ask if I would be interested in writing a column I never imagined that I would be able to produce enough stories about our sports heritage to last this long.
As it has turned out I always seem to be able to find a topic to write about and apparently people still enjoy reading them, which is all the motivation that I need.
When composing my column, I usually try to relate it to certain events that are taking place around the same time, or topics that are making headlines in the sports pages. A recent headline which sparked my interest was about the sport of cricket and the fact that Thunder Bay is about to get a new cricket pitch, with the city designating some land in Chapples Park for its creation.
The reason why it caught my eye was two-fold. First of all, I am always pleased to hear about the development and enhancement of sporting venues in our community. Secondly, I knew it would provide me the opportunity to dig back into our sporting past to provide some historical context to the sport of cricket.
As it turned out I had to go pretty far back. Like so many sport origin stories there is often no definitive date as to when a sportwas invented.
For example, what we refer to as lacrosse today was at one time a very important part of indigenous culture and translated was referred to as The Creators Game and called such things as baggataway by the Algonquin and tewaarathon by the Mohawk. Its current name was derived from French immigrants who adopted the game and adapted it from its original form which continued to be changed over the years.
In the case of cricket some scholars suggest it began as a children’s game in south-east England during the mid 1500s with more formalized rules traced back to the 1700s.
The advancement of the sport is linked to the development of British colonies around the world. In the case of Canada those roots took hold in the late 1700s with reports of a cricket match taking place in Montreal in 1785.
Growing in popularity during the 1800s, the Canadian Cricket Association, known today as Cricket Canada, was established in 1892. At one time the game was so popular it was declared to be the national sport of Canada.
The playing of cricket in our region also goes back to the late 1800s. During the 1880s one of the first groups to occupy Waverley Park was the Port Arthur Cricket Club.
Fort William also formed a cricket club with matches held between the neighbouring communities being a popular past time for participants and spectators.
There were also reports of cricket being played in the region during the 1890s, including a team in Schreiber.
Just as hockey has its Stanley Cup, the holy grail of cricket in our region was called the Clifton Cup. Donated by local businessman Frank Clifton, the trophy was awarded annually to the champions of the Thunder Bay Cricket League.
During the summer of 1915 the challengers for the Clifton Cup were not just local teams but also two teams comprised of soldiers representing the military units of the 96th Lake Superior Regiment and the 52nd New Ontario Battalion. That season the nine game challenge series saw the Port Arthur Cricket Club emerge victorious over their Fort William counterparts in an exciting 72-71 final.
In 1919, the Port Arthur Shipping Company (PASCO) team claimed the Clifton Cup. One article in the Daily Times Journal of 1921 noted how unfortunate it was that Fort William teams had to travel over to Port Arthur to play their matches at Current River park as there were no suitable grounds to play on in Fort William that season. It did not seem to impact the local club however, as Fort William claimed the 1921 crown.
Eventually the popularity of cricket was replaced by such sports as baseball and hockey, with some hockey teams even using cricket pads for their goalies. As the years progressed cricket made its way back into the headlines at various times.
A newspaper article from 1979 shows members of a newly formed Thunder Bay Cricket Club in a match taking place on the grounds of the Avila Centre. During the summer of 1981 it was reported that the club hosted the Winnipeg Eagles Cricket Club who were members of the 14-team Winnipeg Cricket League.
In 2012 the Thunder Bay Cricket Club made another reappearance, this time formed by a group of students with support from the Multicultural Association and the City, who laid turf for a pitch in River Terrace Park.
With the number of international students attending both Lakehead University and Confederation College growing by leaps and bounds over the past decade, and an increase in immigration of people from various cricket friendly countries, it would appear that field has now outgrown its capacity.
As the saying goes, what’s old is new again, as the re-emergence of the popularity of cricket in Thunder Bay is similar to the growth it experienced here over 100 years ago, which is a good thing.
Until next time, keep that sports heritage pride alive and take good care.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
