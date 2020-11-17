Over the years, 810 goaltenders have played at least one game in the NHL, including a contingent of those who hail from Thunder Bay and surrounding area.
Checking the numbers, Dave Gatherum was the youngest netminder from the city to post his initial NHL shutout.
Gatherum did so with Detroit on Oct. 11, 1953 as he blanked Toronto 4-0 at age 21 years and 197 days.
Back in the day when NHL clubs carried just one goaltender, his brief stint in the league saw him replace an injured Terry Sawchuk, produce a 2-0-1 record, have a 1.00 goals-against average and allow just three tallies.
Matt Murray is next, as he was 52 days shy of his 22nd birthday when he shut out the New York Islanders 5-0 as Pittsburgh won April 2, 2016 on Long Island.
New Jersey Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood, who, less than three weeks after turning 22, stopped Carolina 2-0 on Dec. 29, 2018 while Alex Auld stymied Washington 6-0 with the Vancouver Canucks when he was 22 years and 75 days old.
Back in the Original Six era, Bruce Gamble posted his first NHL shutout on March 15, 1962 in backstopping Boston to a 4-0 decision over Detroit when he was 23 years and 295 days.
SAVE LEADERS: In terms of most saves in an NHL victory, Blackwood tops the local list as he kicked out 52 shots in the Devils’ 4-3 shootout win over Columbus last February.He also handled six of seven attempts he faced in extra shots, which don’t count toward a goaltender’s save totals.
Right behind him was the late Wayne Stephenson, who turned aside 51 attempts with St. Louis back on Feb. 5, 1974 in a 3-2 setback against Montreal.
Bruce Gamble then kicked out 50 pucks for Toronto on Feb. 29, 1968 in a game against the Bruins at Boston Garden. Joining Gamble half way to the century mark is Murray, now of the Ottawa Senators, making 50 saves leading the Penguins to a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Feb. 11, 2019.
After that, Murray Bannerman had 48 stops Jan. 4, 1983 backstopping the Blackhawks over the Blues 4-2. Carter Hutton joined him at that number in a 2-0 shutout for St. Louis versus Winnipeg on Dec. 16, 2017.
Auld put up 47 in a 2-1 shootout defeat at Toronto on Oct. 9, 2006, and Gamble did likewise in a loss with the Red Wings against Boston March 7, 1961. Hutton also enjoyed a 47-save shutout with Buffalo in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2019.
Next, Blackwood had 46 stops in thwarting Philadelphia 5-0 on Feb. 6, 2020.
Thunder Bay-born Steve Passmore also made 46 stops with Chicago in an overtime tie at Detroit New Years Eve 1999, while Bannerman had 45 as the Blackhawks bested the Blues Nov. 23, 1985.
Gamble rounds out the game save leaderboard with 45 saves, accomplished on four occasions; twice each with the Bruins (1961/1962) and Maple Leafs (1968/1971).
The NHL record for saves in a game is 70 set by Quebec’s Ron Tugnutt back in March of 1991 in a 3-3 tie with the Bruins.
SHUTOUT STOPS: Carter Hutton’s 48 saves in blanking the Jets 2-0 while a member of the Blues on Dec. 16, 2017, ties him for 15th in NHL history for most stops by a netminder while posting a shutout.
Hutton also had his 47-save shutout with Buffalo vs. the Kings back on Oct. 17, 2019.
Next among locals, Blackwood had 46 as he thwarted Philadelphia 5-0 on Feb. 6, 2020.
EARLY WINS: Looking at the ledger of youngest goaltenders to register their first win in the NHL, it is Alex Auld topping the local table as he was just past two weeks of turning 21 when he defeated Dallas on Jan. 23, 2002.
Following that, Gatherum (21 years/197 days) collected his initial NHL triumph in his 1953 debut.
Others from the region who got their first wins in the league at a young age were Murray (21 years/210 days), a 5-2 decision with Pittsburgh over Columbus on Dec. 21, 2015; Blackwood (22 years/18 days) as New Jersey defeated Boston 5-2 on Dec. 27, 2018; Kenora’s Rick St. Croix at 23 years, 53 days old, when the Flyers topped the Penguins on Feb. 25, 1978 and Fort Frances product Bannerman collecting a 5-2 victory for Chicago in St. Louis on Dec. 11, 1980, when he was 23 years and 228 days of age.
