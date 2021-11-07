Over 1000 of Ontario's best high school runners competed at OFSAA cross-country championship in Lakefield Ont., over the weekend.
After the championships were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cross-country runners from across the province were eager to test their legs in the main event against the top talent from all sixteen regions in Ontario.
In her final high school race, Superior Collegiate’s Sarah Cullinan executed a phenomenal run to earn a bronze medal in a field of nearly 200 of the top senior girls. Cullinan had previously finished 12th in her novice year and fifth in junior season at the provincial championships.
Nicholas Lightwood of St. Ignatius and Superior’s David Harris were the top boys from our region with impressive 42nd and 44th place finishes, respectively.
Of the 25 schools that qualified full teams, the Superior boys finished an impressive eighth despite the fact that they are all in grade 11 and were competing mainly against athletes in grade 12.
Expectations are high for this team at next year’s OFSAA championsiops.
In the girls team rankings, St. Ignatius finished 11th in a strong field of 22 schools that qualified full teams.
SSSAA only sent senior (Grade 11 and 12) athletes this year due to the pandemic.
Superior, St. Ignatius and Westgate were the regional schools that qualified runners at the NWOSSA championships at Kamview in Thunder Bay to earn their spots at the 2021 provincial meet.
Here are the results of the Thunder Bay competitors at the OFSAA championships: (rank, name, school):
Senior girls
3. (bronze medal) Sarah Cullinan, Superior Collegiate
37. Zoe Power, St. Ignatius
81. Catrina Long, St. Ignatius
86. Isobel Stewart, Westgate
89. Brooke Ailey, Superior Collegiate
101. Vanessa Fratpietro, St. Ignatius
112. Brooke Merrifield, Westgate
124. Olivia Dupuis, St. Ignatius
148. Susan Brekveld, Westgate
Senior boys
42. Nicholas Lightwood, St. Ignatius
44. David Harris, Superior Collegiate
68. Adam Blazino, St. Ignatius
69. Cedric Martel. Superior Collegiate
88. Joel Hearing, Superior Collegiate
102. Liam Kyle, Superior Collegiate
134. Charlie Kozar, Superior Collegiate
142. Noah Bellemare, St. Ignatius
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.