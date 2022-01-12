Participants at the 2020 Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic, clockwise from left, Jennifer Bailey, Mary Gonyou, Lori Ann Jarvis, Shannon Riding, Jennifer Midak-Kaartinen, Daila Delescaille, and Tami Gaudette, celebrate after a weekend of curling at the charity event. After being cancelled in 2021, this year’s Hope Classic is still scheduled to be played in February.