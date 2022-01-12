It is still “wait-and-see” as Curling Canada continues to negotiate with the province and local health authorities as to whether Thunder Bay can host the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay with no fans.
If the go-ahead is given, the more likely option is for a broadcast-only event on TSN with players, officials and others involved in the event sequestered in a bubble scenario similar to what was implemented in Calgary last year.
The official announcement on the Scotties will come from Curling Canada. However, the grim reality is that the current Ontario lockdown which restricts the use of recreation facilities ends on Jan. 26 as curlers from across the country are expected to arrive in Thunder Bay. The Canadian women’s championship is scheduled to begin on Jan. 28 with the wild-card game.
The fact that there are events being held in arenas in Ontario gives hope that at the very least there will be a Scotties in Thunder Bay even if it is with no fans.
This past weekend, Skate Canada was allowed to host the national championships in Ottawa as part of the final qualifier to determine Canada’s skating team going to the Olympics in Beijing.
The Ontario Hockey League continues to play games despite cancellation of some games in various cities across the province.
Also over the weekend, three provincial curling championships were played in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan with the two of events in Grand Prairie, Alta., and Assiniboia, Sask., allowing limited fans into the venues to watch. All three events were played under Covid protocols for players and officials and all three were completed with no Covid cases reported.
The idea of a Scotties with no fans is disappointing for everyone involved especially for the local organizing committee and Curling Canada event managers who have been working on this event for over two years.
And certainly disappointing for Krista McCarville and her rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts who were named Team Northern Ontario this past week after the provincial championships slated for Kenora had been cancelled.
McCarville and her Fort William Curling Club rink are coming off a strong performance at the Canadian Olympic Trials in Saskatoon where they finished third have had their sights set on the possibly of playing in front of a hometown crowd for a Canadian title for the past three years.
Like McCarville, two former city residents Jenna Enge (Saskatchewan) and Karlee Everist (Nova Scotia) would have also had a lot of local support from family and friends adding to what was headed toward a number of sold out draws for the 10-day event at Fort William Gardens. This includes supporters for Enge from the Fort Frances area where the former Northern Ontario Scotties rep grew up.
OLYMPIC HOPES: Al Hackner says he is still interested in a third trip to the Olympics despite all the uncertainty around the pandemic.
There is also the uncertainty as to who Curling Canada, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Own the Podium will select as our country’s mixed doubles team in Beijing.
Hackner is the coach for John Morris and Rachael Homan who are one of a number teams said to be under consideration.
“I will still go if the team is selected and I’m listed as coach,” said Hackner in a text Tuesday looking to bring his experience of past Olympics as coach with Team USA in 2014 and 2018.
National sports organizations must submit their lists of nominated athletes to the Canadian Olympic Committee by next Wednesday January 19.
MAJOR LEAGUE UPDATE: The Tbaytel Major League of Curling is hopeful that the local competitive curling league can complete the season with a revised schedule once restrictions permit. The league is looking at a tentative schedule that will allow the completion of the final three round robin draws followed by playoffs. Resumption of play will depend on the availability of ice at the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club and Port Arthur Curling Club as the league has alternated play between the two clubs for a second straight year.
HOPE CLASSIC STILL A GO: Thinking positive, a number of local curling events are still scheduled as planned we get out of this omicron lockdown.
One of those events is the Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic set to run Feb. 25–27 at the Fort William Curling Club.
This year would mark the 25th year for the long-running charity event in support of breast cancer research that was set to celebrate its silver anniversary in 2021 until the spiel was cancelled due to Covid.
“The committee knows that all curlers understand how things can change re: the pandemic and that the event may have to be moved to another date but the committee asks that curlers continue to check the Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic website or touch base on Facebook for updates,” said Sue Childs, the longtime chair for the Hope Classic, noting the committee meet virtually this week to discuss how to proceed.
Childs added the committee is getting a lot of questions about whether the event can run this year but said “no one at this point can say what is going to happen, so let’s keep out fingers crossed.”
The online store for merchandise available for the Hope Classic will be closing on Jan. 28, so please get your orders in. Items ordered by this date will be delivered before the 25th Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic begins.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on upcoming ‘spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
