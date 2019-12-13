Dylan Johnston, Al Hackner and Ben Mikkelsen remain in a three-way tie for first place in the Tbaytel Major League of Curling with all three teams posting wins in Draw 10 action Wednesday at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
Johnston got by Trevor Bonot 6-5 stealing a point in the eighth end, Hackner edged Bryan Burgess 5-4 on a last-rock draw, while Mikkelsen doubled the young Matt Duizer rink 6-3 in seven ends.
Hackner, Johnston and Mikkelsen sit with 8-2 records with three draws to go in regular season, round-robin play.
The first-place finisher will earn a bye to the championship semifinals with the playoffs in the local competitive league set for a one-day event on Saturday, Jan. 25.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.