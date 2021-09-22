The local curling season is just around the corner with the first games slated for early October.
With this an Olympic year there have already been a number of competitive events held across the country with the Krista McCarville rink playing their first spiel of the season this past weekend in Kitchener-Waterloo.
McCarville and her rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts just missed the playoffs in the 20-team Ontario Curling Tour event. The reigning Northern Ontario champions finished second in their five-rink group with a 2-2 record.
It was Team McCarville's first games in over a year as the team opted out of an invitation to play at 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts held at the bubble in Calgary.
The Kerry Galusha rink from Yellowknife won the KW Classic taking home $3,200 for beating Hollie Duncan's Ontario rink in the final.
OLYMPIC/SCOTTIES RUN: Team McCarville is preparing for another run at a Canadian Olympic berth. McCarville has qualified to compete at the 2021 Home Hardware Curling Pre-Trails in Liverpool, N.S., Oct. 26-31. The top two teams out of a 14-rink field (with other teams still to be determined) will advance to the Tim Hortons Curling Trials slated for Saskatoon at the end of November. McCarville has qualified for the Olympic Trials twice before, finishing third in 2009 and fifth in 2017.
If the McCarville rink is unsuccessful in their bid for a trip to Beijing and the Olympics, the rink will relish the opportunity to play Scotties Tournament of Hearts to be held here in Thunder Bay at the end of January.
McCarville would have to win the Northern Ontario berth with the provincial playdowns to be held in Kenora in early January. However, the McCarville rink wearing green and gold would certainly be a boost for interest locally with sell out crowds already anticipated for the events as fans are eager to watch live curling.
PLANS IN PLACE: The big event for Thunder Bay is finally being able to host the Scotties. The Canadian women’s curling championship is scheduled for Fort William Gardens and Curling Club Jan. 28-Feb. 6
Curling Canada event managers are in the city these week going over plans with the local host committee to prepare for the long awaited championship that had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“After significant delays we are optomistic that we will host the best Scotties ever in a full Fort William Gardens and in front of the entire country on TSN,” said Rick Lang, who heads up the local host committee as one of three vice chairs along with Diane Imrie and Kent Maarup.
Tickets are still available and there are also opportunities for those interested in signing up to volunteer. Tickets for the final six draws on championship weekend are $219, while the premium seat/full event home end tickets are going for $429.
All the details for tickets and volunteers are posted on the Curling Canada website at www,curling.ca/2022Scotties.
RETURN TO THE RINGS: The leagues at the Port Arthur Curling Club, Fort William Curling Club and the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club are in the process of recruiting members for the coming season mindful of potential covid restrictiions. Curlers can find out more information by calling the local clubs or visiting the club websites for more information.
50TH ANNIVERSARY: The Take-it-Easy Senior Curling League from the Fort William Curling Club will be celebrating its 50th season this year. The league is looking for members new and old to sign up for the upcoming curling season. The league curls twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:15 a.m. This includes men and women.
Players can sign up as an individual, as teams are made up each and every time you curl.
More emphasis is put on having fun and some recreational exercise, so people of all skill levels are welcome.
The league has many different memberships from full to half season to casual curlers. Curling starts Oct.12.
For more information call Don at 577-4479 or visit www.tie-curling.com.
LOOSE ENDS: The Loose Ends curling league at Port Arthur Curling Club is also recruting members for the coming season.
Loose Ends is a retired men’s league that welcomes all curlers of all skill levels including those who might have tried the sport a few years ago to those with no experience but are interested to play.
Games are Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 1-3 p.m. Registration is $475 or $250 for a half season.
Registration dates are Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, 1-3 p.m., or Oct. 6, 4-6 p.m. First games will be played Oct. 13.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on upcoming ’spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
