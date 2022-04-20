It will be an exciting finish to the Thunder Bay curling season this week as the Port Arthur Curling Club hosts the Northern Ontario senior championships with seven of the 11 teams from out-of-town competing in the event for men and women.
Local fans are invited to come out and show their support for four hometown rinks skipped by Mike Desilets, Al Hackner, Ron Rosengren and Tracey Larocque looking to qualify for a trip to the national championship come the new curling season.
The Canadian seniors will be held in Yarmouth, N.S., Dec. 5-10 with games for the 28-team event taking plaice at the Mariners Centre and Yarmouth Curling Club.
It is interesting to note that the last time the Nova Scotia coastal city hosted a national championship, the Trevor Bonot rink from Thunder Bay were the winners at the 2017 Canadian mixed event.
The provincial championship for curlers age 50-plus gets underway with the first draw at 2 p.m. this afternoon with the competition running morning and afternoon draws heading into the weekend with the finals tentatively set for Saturday at 2 p.m. (women) and Sunday 1:30 p.m. (men).
There are three past provincial champions dating back to 2017 — Desilets, Hackner and Rob Gordon of Sudbury playing in the eight men’s team competition, while the Stacey Szajewski rink of Kenora is back as the defending champs in the three-rink women’s draw with Kim Beaudry of Fort Frances also a past champion.
The full draw and list of teams is posted on the Northern Ontario Curling Association website at www.curlnoca.ca/scores.
TITLE DEFENCE: Desilets and his rink of Scott Henderson, Dale Wiersema and Bill Peloza hope to retain the green and gold jackets as the defending Northern Ontario Senior men’s champions entering the weekend. Team Desilets, who lost the final of Tbaytel Major League of Curling back in February, will begin defence of their title in the first draw against a familiar opponent: Al Harnden from Sault Ste. Marie. Members from both teams are former Brier competitors so it should be an interesting opening match.
The Harnden rink will have John McLelland, who was part of the Scott Patterson’s Brier rinks, throwing skip rocks with the veteran Harnden, a former Brier skip, throwing lead rocks and calling the game. Dan Lemieux throws third stones while Rob Thomas is at second to round out the Sault Ste. Marie-based squad.
Earlier this winter, the Desilets rink finally got a chance to play for the Canadian title at the national senior championships held in Sault Ste. Marie after the COVID-19 pandemic had curtailed the 2020 national championship in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba.
The Kakabeka Falls Curling Club finished with a 4-6 record at the nationals in the Sault after they qualified for the championship pool with a 3-3 record.
Team Desilets have been preparing hard to get ready for the provincials with warm-up games this past week against Trevor Bonot and Dallas Burgess.
The Desilets rink won the last senior provincial held before the pandemic hit in Sturgeon Falls in March 2020. Desilets defeated Rosengren’s Port Arthur Curling Club rink in an all-Thunder Bay final.
HACK IS BACK: Hackner — at the age of 67 — is back competing possibly for the last time for the senior provincial title that he won in 2018 and 2019 while playing with longtime teammates Frank Morissette and Gary Champagne.
Morissette, 71, is no doubt the oldest player in the field and will line up at third with Champagne providing the setup shots at lead. Fort Frances native Rob Sinclair Jr., who played third for Bruce Melville at the 1998 Brier, returns to competitive play as Hackner’s second after many years away from the game. Sioux Lookout’s Bob Whalen was the second on Hackner’s senior winner.
Hackner, who won the Canadian senior title back in 2006 with Rick Lang, Al Laine and Brian Adams, opens the playdowns this afternoon against the Floyd Hopson foursome from Timmins. The Hopson rink — which includes Jim Lauay, Ken Stewart and Dan Johns — is no stranger to the senior playdowns. They competed a number of times before including the 2019 event at PACC.
HOME ICE ADVANTAGE: Ron Rosengren, whose claim to fame was representing Northern Ontario at many times Canadian postal championships, is hoping to finally win a different provincial title this week. Rosengren and his rink of Gary Maunula, Brent Adamson and Dave Scholz look to make the most of home ice advantage, playing at their home club. Rosengren face Jason Strelezki of Sudbury rink of Chris Gordon, Alastair Giles and Craig Ramsay in their opener this afternoon.
Meanwhile, Rob Gordon of Sudbury is back for a shot at the title that he won back in 2017. Gordon still has the same lineup from five years ago, brooming up with familiar faces to Thunder Bay curlers in Ron Henderson, Dion Dumontelle and Doug Hong.
Gordon’s first game is against the Greg Blanchette foursome from Capreol made up of Robert Paquette, Marcel Miron, Mike Auger and Tim Goulet.
READY TO REPEAT: Tracey Larocque, who won the Canadian Curling Club women’s title earlier this season, is looking for a second trip to a national playdown. Lacorque is skipping the Fort William Curling Club entry made up of third Peggy Taylor (Kenora), Lisa Penner and Deanna Hicklin.
Larocque has a first-round bye in the opener this afternoon with the lone local squad in the three-rink competition playing their first game of the double round-robin on Thursday morning.
Larocque will face the Szajewski rink of Hayley Smith, Donna Queen and Sue Cain from Keewatin Curling Club.
Szajewski, the defending champion, is on the opening draw this afternoon, facing Kim Beaudry and her Fort Frances of Barb Roy, Wendy Brunetta and Kris Sinclair, who won the senior title in 2019.
FUNDING SUPPORT: The Port Arthur Curling Club is receiving funding support from the CEDC Tourism Event Fund to host the Northern Ontario seniors. The club will receive $2,000 to support costs for ice rental and the banquet for the teams.
The CEDC Tourism Event Fund is supported by is supported by tax revenues collected quarterly by the City of Thunder Bay through the administration of the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT).
SEASON FINALE: The Krista McCarville rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts wrapped up their competitive season competing at the Players Championship in Toronto last week. McCarville failed to qualify at the Grand Slam of Curling event, but had some good games against some of the top ranked teams in the world at the 16-team cash event.
McCarville defeated the eventual winners — the Anna Hasselborg rink from Sweden — in their opener.
The Fort William Curling Club squad also posted a win over Jennifer Jones on the B-side of the triple knockout. The win over Jones was a bit of revenge, settling a score for their loss in the semifinals at the Canadian Olympic Trials in Saskatoon in November. McCarville, also had a close game with Kerri Einarson in their Scotties final rematch at the Players Championship giving up a deuce in the eighth end to lose 4-2.
Overall, it was a good year for Team McCarville who will stick together for the upcoming season. A second-place finish at the Scotties, third at the Olympic Trials and a first-place finish at the Olympic Pre-Trials made for a successful 2021-22 campaign.
KURL FOR KIDS: Down the road in Oakville this past weekend, Trevor Bonot was a celebrity skip at the long-running Kurl for Kids Charity Spiel. The Kurl for Kids, one of the many charity spiels fostered by the once popular local Heart to Heart Bonspiel, raised $128,000 for the Oakville Hospital Foundation and Sandra Schmirler Foundation.
AROUND THE CLUBS: This is the last week for curling ice in Thunder Bay as league play wraps up at both the Fort William and Port Arthur clubs.
The ice at Fort William Curling Club comes out this weekend, while the Port Arthur ice will begin the meltdown on Monday.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. Contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.