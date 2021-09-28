As one of the many premier players to come out of the Lakehead, Danny Lewicki holds an impressive achievement, that in all likelihood, will never be matched.
He is the only player in history to win a Memorial Cup, Allan Cup and Stanley Cup while still being junior-hockey eligible.
Born in 1931 and growing up in the city’s East End, Lewicki began his time in junior as a youngster with the Fort William Columbus Club where he spent parts of three campaigns.
After being nearly a three-point-per-game producer in 1948 with his side, where he led the way in regular season (19) and playoff (12) tallies, he was then loaned to the Thunder Bay Junior Hockey League-champion Port Arthur West End Bruins for their historic run to the Memorial Cup.
That pickup of the crafty forward proved pivotal for the Bruins as Lewicki continued his dynamic prowess and was a star for them.
Commencing the trail to the Memorial Cup at home against the Winnipeg Monarchs, Port Arthur won the first two meetings of the series by scores of 12-3 and 6-4.
Heading to the Manitoba capital for the remainder of the series, the Bruins and Monarchs would split the next four games to help the local side move on.
