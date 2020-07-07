While it wasn’t exactly the end to the season that he had envisioned, Nicholas DeGrazia can still look back fondly on an exceptional initial campaign of playing junior A hockey.
The 17-year-old Thunder Bay product skated away with rookie of the year laurels and a berth on the first all-star team in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League in 2019-20.
As a member of the West Division-winning Rayside-Balfour Canadians, the highly skilled forward topped all NOJHL rookies in goals with 32 and tied for first in points among first-year skaters with 61 performing at well over a point-per-game clip.
He also earned a spot on the Canada East side that won a silver medal at the most recent World Junior A Challenge held that past December in Dawson Creek, B.C.
Looking to take his skill set to the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League when play resumes, DeGrazia took time to reflect on his year and season that was cut short due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in a summer edition of Net Shots Q&A.
NET SHOTS: Give us your thoughts on being named the NOJHL's Rookie of the Year and a first team all-star at forward in 2019-20?
NICHOLAS DEGRAZIA: It was pretty special for sure. Those were a couple of my goals I had coming into the season so it was nice to achieve that against some very good players in the league.
NS: What were some of the big differences for you as you made the jump to junior A from the AAA Kings program?
ND: The play is definitely faster in junior and the players are stronger, so it’s something that you need to adjust to.
NS: How was it being named a finalist for Canadian Junior Hockey League’s Rookie of the Year?
ND: This was pretty amazing too just to get picked among that group. Devon Levi (CJHL Rookie and Player of the Year) was phenomenal and is an unbelievable player. Being considered one of the top rookies across the whole CJHL was pretty special.
NS: You helped lead Rayside-Balfour to a West Division title in the NOJHL. How disappointing was it not having a chance to play for a league championship?
ND: Yeah, it was really disappointing for sure. Not getting a chance to finish the season was pretty difficult. We thought we had the team in Rayside to win the league and get to the Dudley (Dudley-Hewitt Cup) and maybe beyond. I guess we’ll never know how it would have come out.
NS: Describe the experience you had helping Team East win a silver medal at the World Junior A Challenge in B.C.
ND: Oh, it was awesome. The whole experience was pretty special. Getting to play with those guys was great. All the players were good, we had a great coaching staff and every one of those teams we played against were very talented. Tough losing that gold medal game in double overtime to Russia, but winning a silver is pretty good.
NS: How was it getting a chance to represent Canada on the international stage?
ND: It was very special. It’s always been a dream of mine to play for Canada and wear that Canadian jersey. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.
NS: What would you like to improve on for next season in heading to the OHL team that drafted you, the Sudbury Wolves?
ND: I want to work on my defensive game for sure. That is something I’ll work on when I get to Sudbury. I’ll keep trying to improve offensively too.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. You can contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.