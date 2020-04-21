The recognition keeps piling up for Thunder Bay’s Nicholas DeGrazia. The 17-year-old has been named one of five finalists for the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s Top Rookie Award for 2019-20.
DeGrazia spent the campaign with the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Rayside-Balfour Canadians.
His efforts there saw him named NOJHL Rookie of the Year.
He led all first-year skaters in that league in goals with 32, in just 42 outings, while ending up tied for top spot in overall points among rookies with 61.
The former Thunder Bay Kings standout also had 10 multi-goal outings for the Canadians and notched five game-winning markers, which tied him for first among NOJHL rookies.
His total numbers tied him for sixth overall in league scoring and DeGrazia was also a member of Team Canada East that captured a silver medal at the most recent World Junior A Challenge.
———
NHL BY THE NUMBERS: Here’s a look at some significant numbers of NHL players from the city and region, past and present.
35: That’s where local legend Alex Delvecchio currently sits in all-time NHL scoring.
In 1,550 games, all with the Detroit Red Wings, the Hockey Hall of Fame Honoured Member piled up 1,281 points on 456 goals and 825 assists.
Once the NHL returns however, a pair of future hall of famers, in Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby are verged to pass Delvecchio.
Ovechkin is a mere three points shy of matching his offensive totals while Crosby is just 18 in arrears.
16: That’s the number of points Eric Staal requires to become the 75th highest scorer ever in NHL play.
Having already surpassed the 1,000-plateau, the Minnesota Wild center is presently tied for 84th all-time with former New York Rangers great Rod Gilbert with 1,021 points apiece.
39: When Jordan Staal skates in that many more NHL outings, he’ll reach the 1,000-game mark in his time in the league.
The Carolina Hurricanes captain has already cracked the top 400 in the league with 961 games to his credit.
8: Meanwhile the third NHL-playing Staal brother, Marc, needs to suit up in eight more match-ups to hit Game No. 900 in his time with the Rangers.
Only 493 skaters have hit the mark in league tenure.
117: That’s the number of wins Matt Murray of the Pittsburgh Penguins has already registered in NHL action.
It is one more than Fort Frances product Murray Bannerman had with Vancouver and Chicago.
Only the late Wayne Stephenson has recorded more triumphs than any netminder from the Lakehead as he had 146 wins with St. Louis, Philadelphia and Washington.
While Bannerman is now third on the list among those from northwestern Ontario, after him comes Bruce Gamble (111) and Carter Hutton of the Buffalo Sabres (93) rounds out the Top 5.
500: This was the total number of contests Norm Maciver skated in on defence in the NHL.
The current assistant general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks provided 55 tallies and 285 assists while playing for the Rangers, Hartford, Edmonton, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, Winnipeg and Phoenix.
9: Stands for the number of clubs Tony Hrkac played for in his career, which ties him for ninth in NHL history.
He saw the most action with St. Louis as part of his 12-year, 758-game run in the league.
Hrkac, who still holds the NCAA record for most points in a season with 116 in 1986-87 at the University of North Dakota, also had NHL stops with Quebec, Dallas, Anaheim, Atlanta, Chicago, San Jose, Edmonton and the New York Islanders.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.