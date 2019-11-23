The Lakehead Thunderwolves were treated to two welcome sights on Friday — three if you include another successful Teddy Bear Toss.
Daniel Del Paggio scored a natural hat trick and backup goaltender Brock Aiken stopped 36 shots to power the Thunderwolves over the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks 3-2 at Fort William Gardens on Friday.
Tomas Soustal collected three assists and Jordan Larson added two.
Del Paggio scored his first goal since Oct. 11 and first at home during the first period to launch a cavalcade of stuffed animals on the ice from the 2,331 fans to ring in the annual tradition.
“He’s been good for us all year, obviously,” Lakehead head coach Andrew Wilkins said of Del Paggio.
“Always seems to generate offence. I think he had three goals going into tonight. Good for him to get three. I think he would be the first guy to tell you he was due. For him to get a hat trick and a couple more opportunities as well was a good night for him.”
Aiken, who was making just his fourth appearance of the season in net, was strong in relief for starter Nic Renyard, who is nursing an injury. Renyard had carried the lion’s share of starts.
The former Thunder Bay North Stars netminder stood his ground while the Thunderwolves (7-6-2) nursed a one-goal lead over the final eight minutes of the game.
Laurier’s Connor Graham was denied with less than three minutes to go on an Aiken pad save. The Hawks banged away at a loose puck with time winding down, but Aiken held the fort, securing his first conference win of the year.
“Feels really good,” said Aiken. “Those last five minutes or so were going by really slow. “(Laurier’s) record doesn’t really reflect how they play. They work hard. They go to the final buzzer. That’s what (coach Wilkins) has been preaching all week. They’re a good team. We came in prepared to battle and we came out on top.”
The Golden Hawks dropped to 3-9-2 — last in the OUA West division. The visitors had opened the scoring at the midway mark of the first. Kyle Jenkins’ point shot sailed in from the blue line past a screened Aiken.
Del Paggio tied it up with a minute to go in the first period on Lakehead’s third power play of the frame. He beat Laurier’s Matt Williams blocker side from eight feet out for his first of three.
Four minutes into the second stanza LU took the lead. Del Paggio accepted a cross-ice feed from Soustal and buried it on the doorstep for a 2-1 lead.
Del Paggio rounded his evening with a top shelf blocker side effort at 3:24 of the third for a 3-1 edge.
“I was still getting lots of chances and our line was scoring so I wasn’t too worked up about it,” said Del Paggio on his scoring slump. “I knew eventually it would start coming because our line’s been getting a lot of chances. I’ve been a little bit snake-bitten. . . . Fortunate they went in (Friday).”
The game was far from over, however, as Aiken was called upon to make save after save.
A pair of LU power play goals proved to be Laurier’s undoing, according to Hawks’ head coach and Thunder Bay native Greg Puhalski.
“They scored two power play goals and that was really the difference in the game as far as the final score,” he said.
“I thought the last 30 minutes of the game we played a lot better, controlled territorially at least, and had some real good opportunities. Their goalie made some big saves at the right time. That summarizes our season up to this point. Our penalty-killing hasn’t been great and we’re losing a lot of close games.”
NOTES: Both teams play again tonight at 7 p.m. It’s the Thunderwolves’ last game before the exam break. After this weekend, LU’s next action is a non-conference series here, Dec. 29-30 against the Nipissing Lakers. . . . Seven-year-old Thunderwolves superfan Ella Wehrstedt presented Del Paggio with a pre-game drawing. “Ella’s my biggest fan,” said Del Paggio. “She drew me an amazing picture. This one said, ‘Best player in the world.’ Nice picture of me with an LU jersey on. Hung it up in my stall. She brought me luck.” Ella is the daughter of Thunderwolves statistician Paul Wehrstedt and the niece of former Lakehead player Mike Wehrstedt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.