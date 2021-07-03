Coaches can receive many awards, but I would think nothing is more satisfying than having an athlete you coach go to the Olympics Games.
Dreams do come true — just ask my cousin, Mary (nee DePiero) Carroll. I am so proud of Mary, who was an accomplished Olympic diver from Thunder Bay. She now guides Saskatchewan’s Rylan Wiens out west.
On Thursday, Wiens was officially named to the Canadian Olympic diving team that will compete at the Tokyo Summer Games. Rylan will enter in the 10-metre platform event. He won bronze in that discipline during the recent Canadian trials to earn a spot on the team.
Mary has coached Rylan since he was seven years old. He is the first Saskatoon diver to qualify for the Olympics and very likely the first athlete from Pike Lake to make it to this fine stage.
I am happy for Rylan, who has no doubt worked very hard to achieve his goal. Mary has dedicated herself to a sport she loves. I can remember Mary and her sisters — Teresa and Elaine — performing gymnastic routines at our family picnics. They could bend and twist and fly in the air.
The progression to diving for Mary seemed a good fit. Little did her family know it would lead her to the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.
Mary finished eighth in the world and we were very proud of her. She won a gold medal in the one-metre springboard at the Commonwealth Games in Auckland and a bronze medal at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria.
Diving Plongeon Canada’s Coaching Impact Award is presented annually to a coach in recognition of their leadership, innovation, positive role modeling, commitment to coach development, and contribution to DPC activities. Mary received this award earlier this year for her contribution to the sport she loves under extraordinary circumstances.
Here are excerpts from the official press release:
“In 2020, while facing all the challenges the pandemic presented, Mary still thought beyond her own club and participated in important development projects on a national scale.
“Mary embodies a spirit of collaboration which is rare in Canadian sport, but is becoming increasing the norm in diving thanks to her,” Diving Canada wrote in its press release announcing Mary’s award.
“Club and provincial lines are not barriers to her when seeking out information that will help her athletes improve. In doing this she has established an openness amongst competitors that keeps pushing our sport forward, resulting in not only better athletes but better coaches.
“Mary acted as a lead instructor and contributor within DPC’s Virtual Training initiative. She gave her time to assist in the development process of the high performance assessment program, and acted as an evaluator for the high performance assessment camps.
Mary also hosted high performance athletes when from many clubs when high performance camps were not viable. She hosted the athletes in Saskatoon and collaborated with their coaches. This demonstrated her commitment to the sport and its athletes. She has a big heart and it shows. She goes all in and does not look back.
“Diving Plongeon Canada is very pleased to recognize Mary’s efforts and the daily impact she has on so many individuals across the country.”
As the Olympics approach I will be cheering for Rylan Wiens as he has a special connection to Thunder Bay. Mary’s friends and family take pride in the accomplishments of both coach and athlete.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.