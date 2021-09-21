So many fans attended the eighth annual Thunder Bay Truck Centre Dirt Track National held for the first time at the new Dairy Queen International Speedway there was a chance of turning people away.
Crowd estimates were in the 5,000-range. And everyone there was happy as the region’s top racers broke in the new track.
“I have extremely mixed emotions, extreme mixed emotions,” said Linda Schutte, wife of the late Richard Schutte. “I’m so thrilled it looks this way. I can’t believe the meticulous work the Nadins have done. They don’t leave a piece of sand out of place. It’s just so amazing.”
Richard Schutte dedicated 10 years of his life to the construction of the Dairy Queen Speedway. Louie and Norm Nadin became co-visionaries and together, along with many others, transformed 30 acres of swamp into the first class facility unveiled over the weekend.
“Richard would be thrilled. I know he had this vision in his head. I know he’s seeing it now,” said Mrs. Schutte. “For me it’s just surreal. It’s like a Disneyland that we’ve waited so many years to have. It’s been run so well this past weekend, fabulous weather. Everyone is so pleased to be here.”
Mrs. Schutte ran the “Schutte shuttle” from the campground to the gate entrance.
"Everyone is happy to get on. They're smiling, at post-COVID they're so happy to do anything. To have a race again . . . it couldn't be better. It could be better with my husband here,” she said.
Friday evening consisted of time trials. Saturday featured a full slate of heats and races. Sunday consisted of another full day of heats and racing through to sundown, energizing fans on both sides of the track.
After the Sunday heats and an intermission to groom the track the feature races took place. Street Stocks, Supers, Hornets, A Mods and Midwest Modified (B-Mods) were the divisions with prize money doubled from Saturday.
Dayton Brady won the A-Mods race, Scott McKinnon took the Super Stocks, Brody McGowan prevailed in the Hornets division while Darren Wolframe won in Street Stocks.
Colin Chaschuk captured the 40-lap B-Mod (Midwest Modified or MWM) Sunday final, winning the $5,000 first-place prize. After a dogfight through the first part of the race, Chaschuk was able to put a little distance between himself and his closest competitor.
“It was all in that restart there that I had to pull down the front straight-away. I had a good pull and I wasn’t letting off,” said Chaschuk. “I wanted it so bad and my car was pulling hard on that front, so I just let it go. I had to battle a little bit. He was right there (Brody) Strachan. Yeah, it just worked out in my favour. Track was getting rough. Just had to try and pick my lines. . . . It was very exciting.”
Strachan eventually finished third, while Scott McKinnon climbed into second. An exhausted Chaschuk suspended a celebratory beer to conduct this interview.
“Thanks to the Simpson family, all the hard work the track people did, the prep people did. The Nadin family. Just awesome,” said Chaschuk. “Look at the people here. Thunder Bay needed this in the worst way. If people couldn’t see this, holy man the last few days have been insane here with the people and the support.”
Rick Simpson and his event staff have been with Mosquito Speedway for the past seven years and presently serve in that capacity with the Dairy Queen Speedway.
“Great turnout from what we had (Saturday). Everybody’s been tied up with the pandemic for the past 18 months,” Simpson said on Sunday. “Good to see everyone back and enjoying themselves. I never expected this many people and it’s crazy how many people are in the line-up right now (three hours before race time).”
Only one American racer made it to Thunder Bay this year, a number Norm Nadin expects to increase in years to come.
“We always encourage the Americans to come up here. It adds to the competition. Those guys have tracks all over the place,” said Nadin, who graded the track prior to the Midwest Modified finale. “Most of them are very, very good drivers. It elevates the competition. We always like to see them come up here for sure.”
Nadin will put the 2021 experience to good use in the future.
“With the COVID restrictions we weren’t sure exactly how far to go with the bleachers, how many people would be allowed in here,” said Nadin. “If this is any indication on what’s to come down the pipe here we’re definitely going to get more bleachers and create more seating so the fans are comfortable and get a good view of the track all the way around.
“Honestly with the amount of work we put in in such a short time the reward is when you look up and you see the fans having a good time and the stands are full. Yeah, my heart just gets a little mushy.”
