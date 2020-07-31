The Lakehead Thunderwolves women’s basketball team’s third recruit of the offseason could be ready to contribute right away.
Lakehead announced the commitment of Kitchener, Ont., native Mae Drost on Thursday. Drost comes from a winning high school program at Woodland Christian. The five-foot nine guard is a member of two conference and OFSAA single-A medal-winning teams during her third and fourth years.
Drost, a district all-star and MVP who averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game, has been coached by former Thunderwolves women’s bench boss Stu Julius.
“Mae’s strength as a basketball player is that she can play multiple positions. She is an outstanding passer especially in transition, and has the ability to hit the open three,” Julius said in a news release. “More importantly, she plays with an edge and she is super competitive. I know that she fits the mould of a Lakehead player and LU has a diamond in the rough.”
Drost, who will study business at LU, was also a regular on the Tri-County Soldiers junior rep team from Kitchener-Waterloo. Drost’s younger sister, Kate, is also a rising hoops prospect.
Mae Drost said current Thunderwolves coach Jon Kreiner runs a close-knit unit which was one the reasons for choosing to move so far from home.
“I chose Lakehead because of the instant connection I felt with the girls on the team, the coaches and other faculty members on campus,” Drost said in the release. “Lakehead offers smaller class sizes and more hands on experience in the classroom, which is something I found very beneficial. Thunder Bay has a welcoming atmosphere and a great community of fans, it instantly made me feel at home. I am so excited to begin my journey here.”
Droit joins guards Rhianna-Mae Laing and Ally Burke as the newest Thunderwolves for next season, which is slated to start in January 2021. Nikki Ylagan, Lily Gruber-Schulzand Kielly McDonough were among the graduates this past spring.
