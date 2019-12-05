The U18 rink of Matt Duizer, Jackson Dubinsky, Adam Wiersema and Brayden Sinclair pulled the upset of the night in Draw 9 action of the Tbaytel Major League of Curling Wednesday night at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
Team Duizer knocked off the league front runners Team Hackner 8-0 in five ends taking advantage of the absence of Al Hackner away coaching in Saskatchewan. Hackner regulars Jamie Childs and Gary Champagne had Jonah Dupuis skipping and Brian Adams Sr. at lead but just could not get anything going against their junior counterparts.
The young Kakabeka Falls Curling Club squad, who came into the night with only one win, were full marks for the victory. After blanking the first end, Duizer scored a deuce in the second end to open the scoring and then stole three in the third end to go up 5-0. The fourth end was blank and Duizer added a second steal of three in the fifth end and the teams shook hands as the Duizer rink were full marks for their second win of the season.
Team Hackner dropped to 7-2 and now find themselves in a three way tie for first place as Ben Mikkelsen and Dylan Johnston, who both posted wins in Draw 9.
