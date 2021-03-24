Trevor Bonot and Oye Sem Won of Thunder Bay, along with former local curler Karlee Jones and her partner Bryce Everist, have wrapped up play at th Canadian mixed doubles championship.
The two mixed doubles teams missed the playoffs with Bonot and Won, the Northern Ontario reps finishing with a 4-6 record in Pool E, while Jones and Everist of Team Nova Scotia ending up at 3-3 in Pool D.
Thirty-five teams began play in the Calgary bubble last Friday split into five pools of seven teams. The winners of each pool advanced to the playoff round along with the next seven teams with best records.
The local curling season in Thunder Bay has come to an end. The Fort William Curling Club, the last remaining club that was open, announced the end of their season last Monday with the ice now out of the south side club connected to the Fort William Gardens.
Earlier at the start of this month, the Port Arthur Curling Club and the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club shutdown for season pulling the ice on their ice as there was no hope of resuming play with the spike in COVID-19 cases and the lockdown measures put in place due to the pandemic in the Thunder Bay District.
It was fortunate Bonot and Won were able to get practice ice at the Fort William club before heading off to the Canadian mixed doubles championships and were appreciative of the support from local icemakers Brent Adamson and Justin Lewtas and the board of director at FWCC for allowing them accesst to the ice.
Meanwhile it was a short season for most local curlers as they were only able to complete a half season before league play was suspended before Christmas at all three clubs.
With clubs unable to reopen for the second half of the season, the board of directors at each club are now dealing with how to administer membership dues paid for a full season. Each club is handling it different manner based on the operation of their respective buildings.
The Fort William Curling Club, which leases its facility from the City of Thunder Bay, is giving refunds while asking members to donate to the club.
“We are offering refunds of membership dues to compensate for the lost portion of this season. This amount has been determined to be 50 per cent of annual dues for all leagues operated by the club (open, mixed, stick and doubles), by the terms of our refund policy,” states an email to members.
“However, due to financial hardships caused by the pandemic the club is asking members to donate all or a portion of their refund back to the club.”
This past year has been difficult for all of us, and although we are happy to refund dues for not being able to complete the curling season, the financial impact to our club of this abbreviated season has also been severe. If you are able, we would greatly appreciate any amount of your refund you can donate back to the club.”
Members at FWCC have until April 30 to file an application for a refund or donate to the club.
The Port Arthur Curling Club stated from the start of the season that if the pandemic forced an early closure there would be no refund of dues.
“PACC is not giving out any refunds of dues for evenings or mixed leagues — we explained at the annual meeting in the fall that once we made the decision to open, any closure due to covid would not have refunds made,” club manager Don Lammi said.
Lammi pointed out with our club owning its facility, costs to run the plant and other expenses would make it impossible to return dues. Hydro and gas are large expenses each month along with property taxes, he added.
“We have applied for federal and provincial loans and grants that have been made available so far, and will do so with any new loans or grants that may come up in the future.
“With being closed and having zero revenue from curlers and bar, we are relying on the support of our members to understand and carry us through so we can continue to operate in the future,” Lammi said.
The four-sheet rural Kakabeka Falls Curling Club took a different approach with refunds to members. Members were given a 20 per cent refund with the option of donating the refund back to the club or putting the amount toward dues for next year.
The majority of the 149 members (over 100) gave the money back to the club as a donation. Curling clubs like most small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic and will look to community support to get back on their feet for the upcoming season.
Fortunately for the three local clubs, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts slated for Thunder Bay in late January 2022 could bring an economic boast to not only the clubs but the city overall. That is if the vaccine roll out is successful to end the pandemic and spectators are allowed at the Fort William Gardens.
The success of the vaccine program will determine whether visitors will have the confidence to travel to Thunder Bay. If the pandemic is under control it is anticipated the 2022 Scotties will be a sellout for most draws of the 10-day event.
Tickets for the event and volunteer opportunities will be announced by Curling Canada and the local organizing committee later this spring once all events are complete at the curling bubble in Calgary.
Stay tuned!
