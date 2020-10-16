The Superior International Junior Hockey League is all dressed up with
nowhere to go. The tentative start date of Nov. 15 is still in play.
Having said that, there’s no schedule and the border’s still closed.
“Everything is up in the air,” opened SIJHL Commissioner Darrin
Nicholas in a phone interview. “We still think the case load is
relatively low, but that’s not up to us to determine.
“We’ve said all along we’re not looking for any special exemptions or
clearances from the health authorities. We’re going to let them govern
as they see best. We’ll just constantly monitor it and see if it
presents an environment that we can start a season.”
Thunder Bay’s two local franchises — the established Thunder Bay North
Stars and the expansion Kam River Fighting Walleye — have 50 horses
chomping at the bit to get going.
The Stars hit the ice on Tuesday at noon at Port Arthur Arena for the
first time. No ice at Fort William Gardens yet, and none in the
foreseeable future.
The Walleye have been practicing for a couple of weeks now. They
transition to their home rink in Stanley for their next one.
“The city has so many restrictions it’s even hard to do anything right
now,” said head coach Rob DeGagne of the North Stars, who cited a city
maximum of 25 on-ice participants per rental. “And there’s a maximum of
25 spectators per rental. So, we can’t see anything happening with only
25 spectators.”
