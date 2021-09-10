A pair of pro hockey players from Thunder Bay will return to their respective ECHL teams when the 2020-21 season begins later this fall.
The Wichita Thunder, the minor pro affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, announced the signing of second-year forward Billy Exell on Thursday.
“I’m excited to bring Billy back for another season in Wichita,” said Thunder head coach Bruce Ramsay, who is from Dryden, said in a news release.
“Billy is a very reliable two-way forward who had a solid rookie season for us in 2019-20,” he added. “He came on strong near the end of that year and I look forward to seeing how he can progress after taking last year off.”
Exell, 25, came to Wichita in 2019-20 after attending training camp with the Indy Fuel. A native of Thunder Bay, the five-foot-11, 174-pound forward finished his rookie season with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 50 games.
“It’s been a while since I’ve played a game, but I’m really excited to get back, see the guys again and start playing,” Exell said. “I had an opportunity to come back and be a part of this program again. I love playing for (Ramsay) and excited to be back.”
Prior to turning pro, Exell played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In 130 games for the Bulldogs, Exell tallied 24 points and was named as an alternate captain during his senior campaign.
Exell was a part of back-to-back NCAA championships with the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019 and also won a Robertson Cup during his junior career with the North American Hockey League’s Minnesota Wilderness.
The Thunder will open their home schedule on Oct. 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Oct. 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.
Meanwhile, the Newfoundland Growlers announced last week that Thunder Bay’s Todd Skirving would be resuming his pro career with them. Skirving won a Kelly Cup with the Growlers during the 2018-19 season, but the following year was cut short and there was no ECHL campaign in 2020-21.
Skirving, 29, turned the coaching ranks last season as an assistant with the BCHL’s Cranbrook Bucks.
He has seven goals and 12 assists in 63 games with the Growlers, an affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
