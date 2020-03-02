The St. Ignatius Falcons made it six-straight double titles on Saturday.
Ethan Willmore led the way with 27 points as the Falcons roared past the host Fort Frances Muskies 85-46 to sweep the best-of-three Northwestern Ontario AA high school senior boys basketball championship.
St. Ignatius has won six Thunder Bay and regional titles in a row.
The senior Falcons will next play at OFSAA, March 9-11 in Windsor.
Colin Duizer added 15 points and Lloyd Kargbo added 11 in the win Saturday for the Falcons, who blew out the Muskies 70-48 in the opener on Friday.
Sean Huziak was Fort Frances’ leading scorer with 12 points. Wyatt Richards netted nine points.
In other OFSAA action on tap, the Muskies senior girls volleyball will represent the region at the AA tournament in Kingsville, while the Atikokan Voyageurs girls capture the regional A volleyball crown with a finals win over Kenora’s St. Thomas Aquinas. Atikokan heads to Walkerton, Ont., for the provincial championship.
