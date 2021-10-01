Falcons win battle of the saints

St. Ignatius Falcons defender Carter Vieira, right, wraps his arms

around St Patrick Saints runner Irving Pawdomu (2) during Thunder Bay

high school junior football action Thursday at St. Patrick High

School. The Falcons won the junior opener 22-6.

 James Mirabelli photo

The St. Ignatius Falcons opened the Thunder Bay high school junior football season with a convincing 22-6 victory over the St. Patrick Saints on Thursday at St. Patrick High School.