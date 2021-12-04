The St. Ignatius Falcons senior boys basketball team picked up where they left off two seasons ago.
Makeer Makeer scored 20 points to lead the Falcons to the Tiger Tip-Off tournament championship with a convincing 79-45 win over the host Westgate Tigers on Friday night.
A total of 11 games were played over two days at Westgate Collegiate to welcome this level of basketball back to the city after a 20-month hiatus. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entire 2020-21 high school sports season.
Most schools experienced a large roster turnover. The Falcons were no exception with only three returnees. Still, the first-year senior talent was there to help deliver the north side Catholic school a seventh-straight Tip-Off crown.
The Falcons program, which has also won the last six Thunder Bay league championships, went 3-0 over the two-day tournament while beating opponents by an average of over 40 points.
St. Ignatius took control of its game against the Tigers from the onset in the finale, taking a 18-point lead at 28-10 after the first eight minutes of the game.
The lead ballooned to 26 at halftime. Falcons’ A.J. Tshilombo added 19 points and Ben Lee netted 11.
Connor Psikala was the Tigers’ top scorer with 19 points.
In the morning semifinals, Tshilombo was the top scorer with 15 points as the Falcons defeated the Hammarskjold Vikings 66-35. Iain Gouthro-Taylor was Hammarskold’s top point-getter with 11 points.
Makeer was named tournament MVP. Makeer, Tshilombo and Jackson Lawrence also made the Tip-Off’s all-star team. Joining the trio of Falcons are Diegu Ruiz of the Vikings and Psikala.
In the third place game, Hammarskjold rolled past the St. Patrick Saints 57-24.
Jodi Lindoso led the way with 16 points as the Superior Collegiate Gryphons captured the consolation crown by edging the La Verendrye Viperes 55-52. Pascal Gagnon of the Viperes scored a game-high 19 points.
The first set of games on Thursday counted towards the regular season standings. The league resumes at different schools on Tuesday.
Westgate will host a junior version of the Tiger Tip-Off next week.
