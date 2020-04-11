Lakehead University’s men’s basketball team is benefitting from the success of the St. Ignatius Falcons high school program with the signing of Thunder Bay’s Ethan Willmore.
The university announced the signing of the 6-foot-5 wing who was part of a Falcons team that appeared at the AA provincial high school championships last season after the senior team won its fifth consecutive city title.
“Ethan is a great kid with a high basketball IQ. He made a huge impact in his four years representing the St. Ignatius basketball program,” said Falcons coach Dino Buset. “We look forward to seeing him suit up for the Thunderwolves and continue to grow under the guidance of coach Thomson and coach Erdman.”
Ryan Thomson is the Thunderwolves head coach and Matt Erdman serves as an assistant.
“Growing up in Thunder Bay, I’ve had the opportunity to participate in Lakehead’s developmental program, Blaze basketball. The men’s basketball team has a major presence, which makes it a natural transition,” said Willmore.
“Lakehead’s basketball program has succeeded in recent years, and I am excited to be a part of everything the program has to offer. The coaching staff is remarkable and I know they will help me maximize my potential as a student athlete. I would also like to thank all of the coaches, teammates, and other individuals who have helped me reach this level.”
Willmore is enrolling in the applied life sciences program at Lakehead.
“Ethan is a fantastic student-athlete who will be a welcome addition to the Thunderwolves program,” said Thomson. “Ethan’s ability to shoot the ball and make smart team-first plays is a skill that can translate to the next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.