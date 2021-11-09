The St. Ignatius Falcons’ toehold on the Thunder Bay high school senior football championship remains intact. Now they want to break the tie in their performance at the OFSAA Bowl.
Tyler Robertson’s touchdown in the third quarter proved to be the difference in a defensive battle as the St. Ignatius Falcons defeated the Hammarskjold Vikings 10-7 to capture the Superior Secondary School Athletic Association senior football title on Saturday, earning a split in the Viking/Falcon rivalry.
Earlier Saturday the Hammarskjold juniors upended the Falcons, 15-7, in their final.
St. Ignatius has now won five of the last seven city crowns (the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The Falcons will travel to face the North Bay’s Algonquin Barons or the Korah Colts of Sault Ste. Marie in a bowl game on Nov. 20 to complete their senior season. Algonquin meets Korah for the Northern crown on Saturday.
The Football Bowls Festival has been moved from Queens University to single venue sites this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Falcons are 2-2 in their last four trips to the OFSAA showdowns, winning their last two in 2018 and 2016.
“I feel amazing. Feels really good to get the win,” said Robertson, who rushed for 144 yards and earned offensive player-of-the-game honours for the Falcons.
“It was working in the first quarter,” said Robertson of the move. “Whatever works we’re going to go with. It’s good for me.”
There was only one scoring play in the first half of the senior final. Rob Hathazi kicked a 29-yard field goal at 6:51 of the second quarter to give the Falcons a 3-0 lead.
Early in the third quarter A.J. Tshilombo blocked a Hammarskjold punt. Robertson took full advantage of the resulting field position, capping off a 27-yard drive with a two-yard plunge for six and Hathazi converted to up the margin to 10.
St. Ignatius head coach Jason Moore used his star running back judiciously in the first part of the game.
“We knew he’d be targeted this week,” Moore said of Robertson. “We tried to spread it out, get everyone out of the box as much as we could, which we did for the first half. And then we drove it home."
Hammarskjold defeated St. Ignatius twice in the regular season. All the games were low scoring — total points scored in those games was 34. Moore anticipated another low-scoring contest.
“It’s a drive of audacity. We just fought through everything. The boys came to play,” said Moore. “It was beautiful to watch them. I love a tight game. It makes it so much more exciting. Going to have a heart attack at the end of this, but it still made it more exciting.
“We knew, no matter what, we had to have a run game. If we couldn’t run against them then we were dead in the water,” he added. “The last time we were up against (Hammarskjold) it was same situation. We couldn’t run the ball. . . . They were very close games.”
Down 10, the Vikings made their push early in the fourth quarter. Dylan Halls ran for 25 yards to the St. Ignatius 12-yard line. Two plays later he had a seven-yard touchdown run at 2:16 to tighten the score. Sam Keene’s extra point made it 10-7 St. Ignatius.
Halls gained 133 yards to win offensive player-of-the-game for the Vikings.
Garrison Morand of Hammarskjold and Joseph Colistro of St. Ignatius were the defensive winners.
Hammarskjold made a goal-line stand midway through the fourth quarter, stopping Robertson inside the one to keep it close. With seconds remaining the Falcons pinned the Vikings deep in their zone to secure the win.
Despite the loss, the Vikings have been in mix in this division in recent years. Unfortunately, the program hasn’t won a senior city crown since 2008.
“Really proud of the effort of our guys,” said senior Hammarskjold head coach Mike Judge. “Two good teams. Unfortunately, only one gets to win. It’s a little raw right now. Certainly wish their program congratulations. Well earned victory (Saturday). Very proud of our seniors and the leadership they showed this season. . . . We knew it was going to be a one-score game going in. They made that one extra we didn’t.”
In the junior final, two long touchdown runs by Hammarskjold’s Owen Renn powered the Vikings past the St. Ignatius Falcons.
After a scoreless first quarter, Renn ran for 38 yards at 8:44 of the second for the game’s first score. Nolen Sloan’s extra point was good. At 8:02 of the third, Renn registered a 38-yard touchdown with Sloan’s convert making it 14-0.
A missed field goal attempt turned into a rouge point giving Hammarskjold a 15-0 lead. Kristof Lindstrom’s 57-yard touchdown and Matteo Iossa’s extra point late in the fourth quarter produced the seven points for the Falcons.
Hammarskjold’s win ended a junior drought. The junior Vikings last won the trophy in 2009. St. Ignatius (six) and St. Patrick (two) has dominated the scene over the last nine seasons.
