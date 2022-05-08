Thunder Bay goaltender Ryan Fanti could be the city’s next NHLer.
If you don’t like or follow hockey, don’t tell Ava Walter! The whole Walter/Fanti family will now be glued to the TV — or maybe there in person — when the hockey season is on.
They’ll have a keen eye on the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League, the affiliate for the Edmonton Oilers. That’s where they will find young Ryan Fanti as one of the program’s netminders.
Ryan is the grandson of Nipigon’s Ava and Gordie Walter and the son of Kellianne (Walter) and Michael Fanti of Thunder Bay. Ryan also has one brother, Jared.
The University of Minnesota-Duluth netminder inked a two-year deal with the Oilers after the Bulldogs were eliminated from the chase for an NCAA championship. UMD lost 2-1 to Denver in a regional final.
Ryan joined the Condors this spring with his two-year contract kicking in to start the 2022-23 campaign. The Oilers haven’t gone the college free agent route in a while.
“I’m extremely honoured to sign my first NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers,” Fanti posted on his Facebook page. “Special thanks to my coaches, teammates, family and friends for all the continued support.
“To Duluth and Bulldog country, thank you for the best three years of my life. Excited to be an Oiler.”
Bakersfield is currently preparing for the second round of the AHL Calder Cup playoffs.
Fanti, who was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference goaltender of the year, compiled a 31-19-6 record at UMD, along with 2.01 goals against average and a .921 save percentage.
The 22-year-old had back-to-back shutouts to open the NCHC championship and was named tournament most valuable player.
He shutout Western Michigan to open the NCAA tournament, before the Bulldogs were ousted from Frozen Four contention, the first time they missed the championship since 2016.
Fanti, a graduate of the Thunder Bay Kings AAA program, was also a two-time NCHC all-academic team selection. Hockey is in the family. Ryan’s uncle, Grant McCune, is a former star goaltender for the Lakehead Thunderwolves who is involved in coaching youth teams.
Fanti has been in the business program at UMD and is set to graduate next month.
Grandmother Ava is very proud and excited, attributing her grandson’s success to his hard work and positive attitude.
Fanti’s biggest fan, his great-grandmother Lillian, would be so proud, but will be watching from up above and cheering on his team.
Nipigon’s Glena Clearwater is a longtime contributor to The Chronicle-Journal.
