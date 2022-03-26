The University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs sit just one win away from reaching the Frozen Four men’s college D1 hockey championship with the hottest goalie in the land guarding their net.
Thunder Bay’s Ryan Fanti will lead Bulldogs in to their west regional final game tonight in Loveland, Colo., against the Denver Pioneers. The winner advances to the national semifinals in Boston, April 7-9.
Fanti, a graduate of the Thunder Bay Kings AAA program, has earned three-straight playoff shutouts for the Bulldogs, including a 28-save performance in a 3-0 win over Michigan Tech in the regional semifinal on Thursday.
Fanti has stopped 90 shots in a row, dating back to an overtime victory over St. Cloud State.
Other regional finals this weekend include Minnesota State against Notre Dame, Minnesota versus Western Michigan and Quinnipiac battling Michigan.
LJHL down to 3 contenders
The race for the Lakehead Junior B Hockey League championship is down to three teams.
The Northern Hawks scored a 5-4 double-overtime win over the Schreiber Filane’s Falcons on Thursday to win the best-of-seven semifinal series four games to one.
Up next is a date in the final against either the Nipigon Elks or the top-ranked Thunder Bay Bandits. The Bandits tied their best-of-seven semifinal at two games apiece with the Elks with a 5-1 win on Friday. Nipigon had won two games throughout the entire regular season.
Game 5 is tonight at the Tournament Centre.
