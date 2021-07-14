Nicholas Fazzari is making the jump in his college baseball career.
The Thunder Bay product will play Division I-calibre ball at Charleston Southern University in South Carolina this coming season. His current school, Parkland College, made the official announcement on Tuesday.
Fazzari, 21, was a catcher for a Parkland Cobras squad that finished 36-17, good for a No. 16 ranking in the NCAA junior college rankings. He produced 30 hits with a .278 batting average to go with seven doubles, three home runs and 22 RBIs in his final season.
Prior to making the move to Champaign, Ill., as the lone Canadian on the Cobras, Fazzari honed his skills with the Thunder Bay Wolves rep team during his teens while studying at St. Ignatius High School.
In 2019, Fazzari suited up for the Thunder Bay Border Cats of the Northwoods League where he appeared in six games that season. It was the last season the Cats played before putting their participation in the NWL on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Border Cats player and general manager Dan Grant also played for Parkland College in the early 2000s. Grant helped lead Parkland to the Junior College World Series championship in 2002.
A total of 16 players from Parkland’s recent roster are advancing to the next level.
Charleston Southern plays in the Big South conference.
O’S CALL ON COOK: Billy Cook, another former member of the Thunder Bay Border Cats, was selected in the 10th round of Major League Baseball Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. The six-foot-one outfielder from Monument, Colo., was a stalwart for the Cats in 2017 and 2018. In his second season with the club, he batted .300 with four homers and a team-best 39 RBIs en route to being named an NWL all-star.
Cook played at Pepperdine University. He was the top hitter (.298 average) in the West Coast Conference this past season.
KEEN ON KEITH: Die-hard sports fans can be guilty of looking too far ahead when it comes to their respective teams during any off-season. Many times when a trade or free agent signing is made, the first things fans ask is, ‘What are the long-term effects here?’ Everyone is so afraid of how certain contracts can potentially cripple a team. I prefer to look at the positives: Does the move make my team better . . . now?
Case in point: Duncan Keith’s trade on Monday from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Edmonton Oilers — the team I support. Yes, Keith is 37 years old. No, the Blackhawks did not retain salary (the new hockey summer buzz word), leaving the Oilers on the hook for significant cap hits for the final two years of Keith’s contract.
When your team has stars such as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in their primes, you can’t worry about what happens two or three seasons down the road. Keith has potential to make these younger Oilers better for the 2021-22 campaign, assuming he doesn’t log the large load of minutes he did during his prime. Call me crazy, but having someone who has won a Conn Smythe and Norris trophies, Olympic gold medals and three Stanley Cups in your locker room isn’t the worst thing in the world.
More importantly, as an Oilers fan who grew up in Thunder Bay, I’m pleased to see a current player in Edmonton with ties to our region. Keith spent nearly 10 years of his youth living in Fort Frances and credits the minor hockey program for his development. Aug. 1, 2015 was declared Duncan Keith Day in that city when he brought the Stanley Cup there for a visit.
You can count the number of area players on your fingers that played for the Oilers during my life as a fan. When I was a kid in 1980s, it was Lee Fogolin Jr., followed by Norm Maciver (1990-92), Steve Passmore (1998-99), Chris Pronger (2005-06) and Taylor Chorney (2009-11). Keith is the first such Oiler since Pronger who is expected to make the biggest impact.
We’ll soon see just how impactful Keith’s presence will be. On the ice. Where it should be judged.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Contact him at rvillagracia@chronclejournal.com.
