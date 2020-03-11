The Kam River Fighting Walleye made major moves Tuesday in their attempt to spice up the junior A hockey scene in Thunder Bay next season.
Matt Valley was named the Superior International Junior Hockey League expansion club’s first head coach and was joined by the commitments of the first four players to suit up for him in 2020-21.
The Walleye also announced a partnership with the Thunder Bay Kings AAA minor hockey program in a move that could result in Kam River benefiting from signing graduating Kings talent.
“We’re going to be working together to develop players and coaches. There’s going to be some co-branding and all that sort of stuff,” said Fighting Walleye president Derek Geddes.
“We’re not going to have exclusive rights to control where a player plays his hockey. Obviously with our relationship and the things we’ve been doing together and the initiatives our two organizations will do, the players will know about the Fighting Walleye and what we’re all about and what we can offer.”
Valley and two of the signed players are early examples of the Kings feeding the Walleye. Valley, a 29-year-old Thunder Bay native and former junior and U.S. college player, is the current coach of the Kings minor midget team. He’s also a former assistant coach with the Northern Hawks junior B squad.
Soon-to-be Walleye defenceman Trystan Goodman and forward Bryson Cataldo are members of the Kings major midgets and will graduate to the junior ranks this season. Veterans Josh Mrakic of Thunder Bay and Calgary’s Carson Gorst also signed their junior cards with the Walleye.
Kam River general manager Kevin McCallum said Valley was the right choice based on the stage of his budding coaching career.
“They wanted someone who shared their passion for development of players,” said McCallum. “We wanted to identify a head coach that maybe didn’t have much experience and someone who wanted to be a head coach so they can use the SIJHL as a promotional development for coaches as well as players too.”
Tuesday’s announcements further set the stage for the Fighting Walleye and the Thunder Bay North Stars starring in a city-wide rivalry. The North Stars, one of two original SIJHL teams from the inaugural season 18 years ago still standing, are the defending league champions.
No doubt the two entities will begin the battle this off-season as they bid for homegrown talent.
“You go back to the old Port Arthur and Fort William days and having a rivalry, it’s great,” said McCallum.
“If you look around junior hockey and you have bigger market teams there’s always a rivalry. As far as an arms race, I had to built a team in Thief River Falls with three local kids, so I have enough contacts where we’re recruiting heavily. Obviously our goal is to bring in as many Northwestern Ontario kids. But in saying that, we have 15 scouts out there right now finding us the 25 best players we can find.”
Geddes also confirmed he is on the verge of relinquishing his junior B team, the Thunder Bay Fighting Walleye, who are part of the local Lakehead Junior Hockey League.
“I have two groups right now that are very interested. It’s very important to me that that team is looked after and all the players on the team are taken care of. . . . That’s the whole idea behind this,” he said. “I’ve worked closely with (LJHL president) Josh Gribben and we’ve been transparent with what we’re doing with the junior B team and working with the LJHL to make sure that team is going to be stable in that league for many years to come.”
The current Fighting Walleye begin their best-of-seven series on Saturday at the Tournament Centre against the Nipigon Elks. Game will start after 7 p.m.
In the other semifinal, the defending LJHL champion Northern Hawks meet the Schreiber Filane’s Falcons.
Meanwhile, Valley is preparing his Kings minor midgets for the OHL Cup tournament in Toronto which starts next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.