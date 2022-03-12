Trenton Morriseau says games like tonight are special. But he knows healing — and growth — when it comes Indigenous relations in Canada is a process.
Morrisseau’s junior hockey team — the Kam River Fighting Walleye — will host the inaugural Orange Wave Night at Norwest Arena which will celebrate Indigenous culture and traditions. Kam River’s Superior International Junior Hockey League game against the Dryden GM Ice Dogs is the feature attraction tonight, but an Indigenous traditional opening ceremony will be held along with guest from a Little NHL team. The first 500 fans will receive a Ride the Orange Wave towel.
Members of the Fighting Walleye will wear one-time orange design jerseys, sponsored by Jason Thompson and his company, Warrior Supplies and Engineering. The colour orange has become a symbol of the Indigenous movement. According to the team, the mission tonight is to, “celebrate diversity, promote cultural awareness and support the Indigenous community through sport.”
The 19-year-old Morriseau, who was born and raised in Fort William First Nation, said the hard work by everyone in the Walleye organization and the sponsors to put this event together will go a long way.
“It’s really important to celebrate our culture with our community of Oliver Paipoonge,” he said. “You know, it’s just the step in the right direction for reconciliation and healing for Aboriginal people.”
While Morriseau is in his second year with the Walleye, a franchise started in 2020, this campaign will be his first full one with the club. Last season was practically cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morriseau, who was 10th in SIJHL scoring with 41 points entering Friday’s action, is a graduate of the Thunder Bay Kings AAA minor program. He admitted he would be lying if he didn’t encounter prejudice while moving up the hockey ladder.
“At some point, every Indigenous person is going to experience some kind of racism,” he said. “It’s our job to try and educate people and you know, tell them like what’s right. And it’s not their fault, what they hear at home from their parents and stuff either, right? So lots of times, they’re just good kids, and they’re just kind of repeating what they hear at home. You know what I mean? So it’s just it’s our job to educate them. . . . We just have to keep that in mind.”
The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off and the money raised will go towards a post-secondary scholarship graduating Indigenous players.
On the ice, tonight’s game is one of three in a row for the Fighting Walleye at home. They defeated Dryden 6-5 Friday and will meet the Fort Frances Lakers on Sunday.
Despite being 30-5-2 (and ranked fourth in Canada), the Walleye still are not a lock to earn the top seed in the SIJHL playoffs. The Red Lake Miners (24-5-2) have six games in hand.
“We’re not letting the highs be too high and the lows be too low. It’s getting close to the playoffs,” said Morriseau, who scored a goal and added an assist in Friday’s win. “We want to be peaking at the right time. All the games we have left are important. The schedules come down to winning percentage now.”
Game time for Orange Wave Night is 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.