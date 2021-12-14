A pair of weekend shutout wins against the Thief River Falls Norskies
has elevated the Kam River Fighting Walleye one spot in the weekly
132-team Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings.
The Walleye sit sixth based on their 19-3-1 start in the Superior
International Junior Hockey League. Kam River is six points ahead of
second-place Dryden with two games in hand.
Ethan Lang and Trenton Morriseau registered three points each with
team-leading point producer Alex Enegren adding a goal and a helper
in Friday’s 5-0 win.
On Saturday, Enegren, Lang and Jeremy Dunmore had a goal and assist
each and Johnny McCollum had a pair of assists in a 6-0 whitewashing.
Austin Madge secured both shutouts.
After a 2-2-1 start, Kam River has gone 17-1-0.
Their lone loss was a Nov. 17 2-0 setback to the cross-town rival
Thunder Bay North Stars at the Fort William Gardens. That defeat
snapped a eight-game winning streak.
The Walleye are sitting on a nine-game spree at the moment with three
games left in 2021. They have a perfect 13-0-0 record at home.
“That’s pretty cool to see,” said Matt Valley, head coach of the
Walleye of the CJHL rankings. “You can interpret those ratings
however you want, it’s just cool to see.”
The Walleye took a few early lessons from their tight two-game Teleco
Cup series against a group of Lakehead Junior Hockey League all-stars
back in September.
“It was nice to get games,” said Valley. “It was the first time our
group realized you don’t just show up and play hockey, doesn’t matter
who you’re playing against. I don’t care what it says on your jersey
or what it says in the playbook or program or what league you’re in.
“The Junior B League has some decent players. You put them all
together it’s going to be a competitive team with a chip on its
shoulder. You play the game for a reason. If you play it the wrong
way and the team you’re playing can probably beat you.”
After a modest .500 record after five games, the Walleye looked to
focus on what went right.
“Ok, there’s lots to be upset about. There lots left to be desired.
But, there’s a lot of positive there. We’re 2-2-1 and we haven’t
played a good game yet. So let’s go,” said Valley.
The SIJHL standings are a tale of two groups. The four above .500
teams including Kam River, Dryden (16-8-1), Red Lake (15-3-2) and
Thunder Bay (13-7-3) are miles ahead of Wisconsin (6-15-1), Thief
River (3-14-0) and Fort Frances (2-16-0).
In the middle of Kam River’s first winning streak was a trio of games
against Dryden.
“They played Dryden hockey and we weathered that storm, and we took
it to them in our own way,” said Valley. “I think that’s when we knew
this could be a special group. Two wins in one weekend. They come out
with all their big guns and played their (physical) game. . . .
Things kind of took off from there.
“All of our close games showed us you can’t just show up and play.
You have to do those things that other teams aren’t willing to do:
block shots, get pucks out, play physical, play hard.”
Kam River’s penalty kill is nothing short of phenomenal — sitting at
87.3 per cent. They’ve allowed 13 goals, but notably have scored six
times while shorthanded.
Mackenzie Sedgwick was noted as the “heart beat” of the penalty kill.
Christian Veneruzzo was cited along with Carson Gorst, Enegren and Lang.
“The (defencemen) group, too,” said Valley. “They’re hard, they keep
it simple and they’re smart. You can go right down to our goalies.
They make big saves for us all the time.”
Madge leads the SIJHL in the triple crown goaltending categories —
1.89 goals-against average, 13 wins and a .948 save percentage. And
he’s tied with Jordan Smith of the North Stars with three shutouts.
“It’s a really good feeling. Everyone comes to the rink with the same
goal,” said the Kelowna-born Madge. “We’re all family here. As we’re
winning everyone buys in more. As we buy in more, we’re winning more
games. It’s definitely fun.”
Back up Eric Vanska is no slouch, either, posting a 2.31/6/.928 slash
line.
“On the ice we’re a little bit different in technique,” continued
Madge. “I learn from (Vanska), he learns from me. Our attitude
towards each other couldn’t be better.”
Kam River has six players with 22 or more points.
The balanced scoring is led by Coeur d’Alene, Idaho import Enegren
(14-17-31). Lang has 11 goals and 18 assists. Morriseau leads all
snipers with 12 goals (plus 15 assists). Gorst (8-16-24) and Dunmore
(9-13-22) round out the top forwards, while defenceman and team
captain Zach Fortin leads the league with 20 assists (with two goals).
“We have a balanced attack and we use it. I give one of our three
lines the opportunity to be that line. Enegren, Lang and Morriseau
has been that line the last two months it seems. Gorst, Dunmore and
(Keaton) Mercredi have had their moments and they’re starting to be
that other line,” said Valley.
Lang has “grabbed the bull by the horns.”
“He’s stepped into a top-three role for us. Does all the little
things right. He’s blossoming as a player,” said the second-year
coach. “You’re starting to see the offence come now. But it’s because
he works hard, simple as that.”
The Fighting Walleye end the 2021 portion of their schedule with a
Thursday home tilt against Fort Frances, before Friday and Saturday
games in Spooner against Wisconsin.
“From the goalie, through the (defemcemen) and the forwards you have
two goalies you can put in every night. Usually six defencemen
dressed who can play at this level. Three-and-a-half, four lines
usually going every night. . . I think that’s going to be our recipe
for success.”
