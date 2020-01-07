Cross-country skier Noah Filice is one of 18 area athletes participating in the 2020 Special Olympics at the end of February in Thunder Bay.
At 14, he’s the youngest of the locals. Alpine skiing, snow shoeing, speed skating, figure skating, curling, floor hockey and five-pin bowling highlight the five-day affair.
According to the Special Olympics website (specialolympics2020.com), 1,200 athletes, coaches, managers and mission staff, 60 technical officials and 500 volunteers will help pull off the eight events taking place at various venues in the city.
On Saturday, Filice was among four recipients of monies raised by the United Commercial Travelers (UCT) Thunder Bay Council 1039.
The Grade 9 Hammarskjold High School student already has a couple of gold medals to his credit. The UCT “drafted” him for $500 in the Draft an Athlete program to help with expenses.
“Every Sunday I work out at Kamview,” said the soft-spoken Filice.
“Working hard. I was in the provincial games twice. The first time was in March of 2018 in Huntsville. Last year, it was Sault Ste. Marie. I feel like I’m one the youngest people in Special Olympics.”
