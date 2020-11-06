When the puck drops at NorWest Arena shortly after 8 p.m. tonight, it will mark the start of the first organized junior hockey game in the Thunder Bay area in 239 days.
Two-hundred and thirty-nine days. Approximately 7.85 little months.
Global pandemics are a (expletive), right?
In all seriousness, the future of the 2020-21 Superior International Junior Hockey League regular season is still up in the air. A modest five-week preseason, serving as a testing ground for the new COVID-19 restrictions in place, begins tonight with a showdown between the Thunder Bay North Stars and the expansion Kam River Fighting Walleye.
Tonight is the first of eight games for the Teleco Cup — a newly minted trophy to put some weight on these teams slogging it out until December.
The announcement of the preseason was made just this past Monday, along with informing us of another delaying to the start of the regular season which was set to kick off on Nov. 14.
“I can’t stress how excited I am to get out there,” Fighting Walleye head coach Matt Valley said on Thursday. “Everything just happened so fast. . . . We’re preparing the best we can.”
Under normal circumstances, a season-opening game between two built-in city rivals would be a solid draw for hockey fans on a weekend night in November. However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, no fans will be allowed in the stands. Bodychecking will be allowed for now, but it’s not known if this will be the case moving forward after the preseason.
The Ontario government said bodychecking in junior hockey may be banned due to the close contact (another topic for another time).
Even when sports were shut down across the country during the spring months, the Fighting Walleye continued to be active in building a network for prospective players. They set up their home rink at NorWest and even named a new mascot (Chomper).
Names on the Walleye bench fans may recognize include former North Star Robert Tyska, recent Kings goaltender Eric Vanska and Kyle Swerhun, who was a key contributor to the Fighting Walleye’s junior B team last season.
The 2019 reigning champion North Stars, meanwhile, have shuttled between Port Arthur Arena and Current River Arena for training camp and practice. The Stars have quietly built a solid team with a mix of new and returning faces.
Veteran head coach Rob DeGagne is bringing back 10 players from the 2019-20 squad, including Nikolas Campbell and Jacob Anttonen — the team’s third and sixth leading scorers, respectively. Seven of the Stars’ top 10 scorers from last season have graduated.
The Stars’ home rink, the Fort William Gardens, has yet to open so all eight Teleco Cup games will be played at Norwest.
Upon Monday’s announcement, I read posts from both the Stars and Walleye’ social media accounts promoting alternate ways fans can watch the games live online at home or at a handful of bars and restaurants in town.
One reader commented he wouldn’t be paying for the games until the pandemic is over and he can attend them in person.
The fan, who I am sure has supported the league in the past, has every right to make that choice. His money, his time. However, the future of these junior hockey teams — and leagues — depend greatly on any revenue during these tough times. The North Stars and Red Lake Miners have already held virtual 50/50 draws, and all teams have been putting merchandise for sale online to make up for lost earnings that simply cover general expenses.
The cost per webcast game is $5. You can order all eight games for $40 and it’s very reasonable compared to a night out at the Gardens for a North Stars or Thunderwolves game.
I understand why some prefer the old fashioned way of watching local sports live. The appeal of sitting in the rink is bumping into friends and fellow coaches to shoot the, as politically incorrect as it is to say it, spit. Gossip and all that good stuff.
Still, I suggest fans of the league do their best to support the SIJHL with a viewing or two of what these young men have to offer. Tonight’s game can be found and ordered at https://viewstub.com/Teleco-Cup-Game-1.
