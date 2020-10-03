The year 2020 will go down in history as one which created a great deal of upheaval and change.
One of the many changes that has taken place over the past few months was the announcement that Thunder Bay’s historic Finnish Labour Temple was up for sale. With the locking of the doors of the facility came the closure of the famous Hoito restaurant and the Finlandia Club. It was nice to hear that an investor has purchased the building and is planning to re-open the restaurant and redesign the building to house apartments. Having said that, it will be bittersweet to see the large space in the interior of the facility no longer being utilized by community groups as it has served a number of purposes over the years.
Although most people affiliate the heritage property with its famous pancakes, its history also includes a sports background A few years back I had the pleasure of working with some members of the Thunder Bay Finnish Canadian Historical Society (TBFCHS), and some local historians, to resurrect a project to document the sports heritage of the local Finnish community. While work on this project began in the summer of 2009, its origins can be traced back over 40 years to a small group of volunteers.
With their cassette recorders firmly in hand they worked diligently during the late 1970s and early 1980s collecting a number of oral history interviews and gathering memorabilia and photographs.
One of the people involved with that initial project was Cairine Budner, who never gave up on the dream that one day there would be a publication created that would celebrate the rich sports history of the members of the Finnish community of Thunder Bay.
In 2013 Budner’s dream became a reality with the publishing of A Century of Sport in the Finnish Community of Thunder Bay. The 150-page book contains information about the arrival and settlement of people of Finnish heritage to the Thunder Bay area, the development of a number of sport clubs and organizations, biographies of Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame Inductees who are of Finnish heritage, and a wonderful photo gallery full of images from the collections of both the NWOSHF and the TBFCHS.
Some of the club histories that were researched and highlighted include the likes of Elo, Isku, Kiri, Nahjus, Pohjola and Reipas. Early pioneers of the local Finnish sports community are included in the publication, along with a number of people who were active within the various clubs over the years. In fact, over 800 names appear in the index at the back of the book.
Close to 20 people who have been inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame individually as athletes or as builders who are of Finnish heritage themselves, or through their parents or grandparents, are also featured in the publication, including the likes of Pentti Lund, Weikko Koivisto, Anne Saasto, Kathy Kangas, Joe Wirkkunen, Reijo Puiras, Reino Niemi and Albert Pudas to name but a few.
Contained amongst the initial research materials were some yellowed pieces of paper that featured typed biographical write-ups and hand-written edits that Pentti Lund told us he had done years ago. We had asked Pentti to write an introduction to the book which he had agreed to do, however he passed away before the book was completed.
The decision was made to include these write-ups in a section entitled Looking Back which not only documents the contributions and recollections of a number of people from the early days but it also serves as a bit of a tribute to Pentti’s contributions to the book project.
When Finnish immigrants made their way to the Lakehead they brought with them their strong belief that a healthy body equals a healthy mind, so many of their early clubs featured gymnastics and acrobatics as main sporting activities undertaken by their members.
The largest club during those early days was the Finnish Athletic Club Nahjus which grew out of the Jyry Club. Founded in 1920 it was located in the Finnish Labour Temple, which was referred to by many as the ‘Big Finn Hall’ which was a way to distinguish it from the ‘Little Finn Hall’ which was located next door. The Nahjus club was alive with activity up until the mid-1950s. One of their big events was the hosting of annual shows which featured gymnastic demonstrations utilizing such equipment as the rings that hung from the ceiling and a locally built trampoline. In addition to gymnastics, the club also had a number of members who were involved in other sports, including wrestling, boxing and track and field and would often travel to attend events in such places as Sudbury, Toronto and the United States.
With the Nahjus club starting to wind down in the late 1950s it was the Reipas Sports Club that carried on the tradition of sports involvement with the Finlandia Club for the next half century.
Although primarily known for their activities outside of the hall, including such sports as running, skiing, hockey, broomball and the Finnish version of baseball, pesäpallo, the club did maintain an affiliation with the Finlandia up until their disbandment in 2011.
I will admit that there were times throughout this book project when the easy thing would have been to give up with people joking about whether or not the Finnish book would ever be finished. I am proud of the fact that the hard working committee members called upon their inner SISU to make a 40-year old dream finally become a reality.
A Century of Sport in the Finnish Community of Thunder Bay is a great read and a great celebration of one of the many contributions the Finnish community has made to Thunder Bay.
Copies can be purchased through the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame by calling 622-2852, e-mailing nwosport@tbaytel.net or ordering online at www.nwosportshalloffame.com.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive and stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.