The Kam River Fighting Walleye may not have won the Bill Salonen Cup as top dogs in the Superior International Junior Hockey League, but the young franchises made huge strides in a transition year.
In their third season and their first playoffs ever (COVID-19 wiped out the other two years) the franchise made the final, losing in six games to the Red Lake Miners. They packed their home rink at Norwest Arena to the rafters and generated strong buzz in the Thunder Bay area, setting the bar high going forward.
In addition, the Walleye finished first in the SIJHL (35-7-3), were among the top-ranked CJHL teams in the regular season, and they swept the reigning SIJHL champion Thunder Bay North Stars in the semifinal round.
“I think we have the formula here. It takes a lot of work, right? We built it to be a young team, have a young coach. We’re going to go through growing pains,” said Fighting Walleye general manager Kevin McCallum said on Monday — two days after his club lost 3-2 in Red Lake in the decisive Game 6.
“One hundred per cent we’re happy. Probably exceeded some of my expectations. It still stings a little. We still want to win. Everything we’ve done in the community, everything we’ve done in our organization, we just want to build on it,” he added.
After falling behind 3-0 to the Miners in the final, Kam River won Games 4 and 5 to make a rally. However, among the four losses were uncharacteristic blowouts — 6-2 and 7-1 setbacks.
“In the end, whether it’s accurate or not, I think our staff feels like Red Lake didn’t beat us, we lost it. In every loss you at least hope you left everything out on the ice,” said Kam River head coach Matt Valley. “I don’t know if our group feels like we did. I think there’s lots left to desire there. We felt we had the right group to get it done. As a young staff there’s a lot to learn there. As an inexperienced team there’s a lot to learn. We hope our group actually learns from it.”
Kam River was 0-for-9 on the powerplay in the first three games, while Red Lake scored five with the man-advantage in 12 opportunities, adding two more short-handed goals.
The Game 3 loss in Red Lake forced Valley to challenge his team and avoid the sweep.
“This group of guys will never be together again,” Valley said to his players. “If you want this to be your last day together keep playing the way you’re playing. It’ll be over real quick.
“Let’s stop being scared to lose. Let’s stop being scared to fail. Let’s get some confidence,” he recalled. “Let’s loosen the grip on our sticks and have some fun with it. (Red Lake) thinks they’ve already won. We haven’t played well yet.”
Prior to game four in Red Lake Valley implored his team to change the trajectory of the series.
“Their plan is to have a big party. They’re going to celebrate a big win, in front of their home crowd. Let’s stop the party. Let’s go home and start to build a party of our own. That was the double message,” said Valley. “Look around, if you want to say goodbye to these guys tomorrow keep playing the way you’re playing. And the message was let’s stop their party and start thinking about planning one of our own.”
Valley felt the close losses to open the series and end it was more indicative of how things went.
“In the end I look at the two 3-2 games,” said Valley. “A lot of people might say ‘Let’s look at the games they got blown out.’ Frankly, we just didn’t have it those nights and they did. (In those two close ones) we didn’t play very well. A few little adjustments and we probably win that series. You don’t win both those games perhaps, but you win one of the two. If we win game six we’re going home and I think we win it. I know Red Lake felt that way, too.”
The sting of losing is still fresh for Valley.
“It’s almost worse that you were right there. Maybe we did have the right group. We just didn’t get it done. You have to take your hat off to Red Lake. That’s a team that was built to host the Dudley Hewitt Cup. . . . Couldn’t be more proud of that group. They’re a good group of players. I’m very happy with our performance in general this season. We did a lot of good things,” he said.
“I’m very proud of our guys. At the end of the day we didn’t get it done. It’s very frustrating for sure. It’s supposed to be frustrating. It’s not supposed to feel good.”
Now the eye to the 2022-23 season begins. To start, McCallum was given a three-year contract extension to continue on as general manager.
“It’s doing the whole package. I’ve been literally in junior hockey since I was seven years old,” said McCallum, 42. “I was a stick boy with the (Thunder Bay) Flyers. Derek (Geddes, co-owner, president, governor) does a good job about creating a buzz. Cowbells, mini-sticks, hats, you walk out of the arena with a little trinket, you feel like you’ve won something.”
McCallum wants to make SIJHL, and the Fighting Walleye in particular, to be a desired destination.
“The guys can’t believe the atmosphere in our building,” he said. “(Goaltender) Austin Madge said he had 50 to 100 kids text him saying thank you for playing for the Walleye. ‘We love ya.’ That was probably the toughest exit meeting I ever had. Here was a kid who wasn’t wanted anywhere. Came here. Gave him the chance. He thrived in it. Not only on the ice, but in the community. Kids love him. I have a three-year-old that, when I shoot on him, I have to call him Austin Madge. That’s the kids we want here, guys who are going to embrace that.”
McCallum saw local hockey icon who was a builder of championship teams, Gary Cook, in action up close and personal.
“Cookie knew every player in North America without a computer. I just watched everything he did,” said McCallum. “I was a little stick boy growing up in arenas. There wasn’t a stone he wouldn’t unturn to find a good player. That was why he had successful teams. He found guys nobody else would ever find. I think that’s the biggest thing I ever learned from him especially when he had those big, powerful North Star teams. . . . That’s what we try to do here.”
Unlike in the days of Cook’s Twins and Thunder Hawks, a key tool in recruiting these days is social media and cell phones.
“Eighty to ninety per cent of our recruiting is done online now, as opposed to sitting in arenas with clipboards and stuff,” McCallum said. “These kids want to talk through social media, through texts. I could have 50 recruits and I’ll call 50. Forty-nine are going to text me back. That’s just the way it is now. It’s adapting to that.”
Half of the Walleye roster was comprised of Thunder Bay area players.
“I want the 25 best players. Obviously, it helps that we’re not in Red Lake, Fort Frances, or Dryden. Thunder Bay has the ability to keep 12 guys home. It helps with billeting, fans. In a perfect world I want the best Thunder Bay Kings to stay home and play for us. I think we’ve become a viable option across Canada to play for considering we lead the league in commitments. These kids want to go to the next level and that’s what we do.”
The next big date on the Fighting Walleye calendar is the Prospect Camp, June 10-12. McCallum is expecting 60 to 80 hopefuls to attend.
“We’re looking to find a handful of guys to attend our main camp at the end of August, early September. I hope to carry 35 into the Teleco Cup for our preseason tournament.”
Sioux Lookout, the SIJHL’s newest expansion team, has expressed interest in the Teleco as have a number of teams.
The Prospect Camp was moved to June in anticipation of Kam River’s potential participation in the upcoming Centennial Cup. Instead, Red Lake will carry the league’s banner at the national tournament in Estevan, Sask., which starts later this month.
“We want eight strong teams (in the SIJHL). I want the Red Lake Miners to win the Centennial Cup. I have no ill will against Geoff (Walker, head coach of Red Lake) for beating us. I think they deserved it,” said McCallum. “I really hope they go there and put on a good show. Show the SIJHL is relevant and that players should come here.”
Valley is looking forward to, well, looking ahead.
“We’ve been looking ahead to next year two years ago,” said Valley. “We’re always planning ahead. You’re always trying to stay a couple of steps ahead of your competition. . . . We have a prospect camp coming up. We’re looking at some local kids we really like. . . There’s a group of guys we’ve been targeting from out west, out east, down south. We’re trying to fill those gaps. We’re missing six 20-year-olds next year. We’re carrying 11 19-year-olds so we’re going to have to get rid of three of them because we’re heavy there.
“There’s a lot of hard work ahead if we want to defend that regular season crown and ultimately reach our real goal which is winning a (championship).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.