There are over 70 prospects in tight competition to earn a spot on the Kam River Fighting Walleye for the Superior International Junior Hockey League season.
The hopefuls are placed in four teams which are practising and playing exhibition games this week to determine who makes the grade.
Ten forwards, four defenceman and goaltender Eric Vanska will return from the last season’s squad. Six players left due to graduation and a pair of players reside in the question mark category pending other tryouts.
The 70 players distill to 40 and then will be reduced to 25 in time for the home opener against the Thunder Bay North Stars on Sept. 18.
“When I say they’re coming to main camp they still have work to do. Everyone does, including me,” said Fighting Walleye head coach Matt Valley said during a recent interview at the Stanley Complex. “I tell the boys you have to play to stay, I have to coach to stay, too. If I don’t do my job you won’t see me around.
“We have 25 open roster spots,” Valley added. “Every kid knows he has to earn his spot. I think competition breeds excellence. Pressure is a privilege. You want to win, you want to be here, let’s do it.”
Valley played for the storied Notre Dame Hounds from 2007-09 and turned in full seasons locally with the Thunder Bay Wolverines and Thunder Bay North Stars before a four-year stint with Northland College.
However, Valley only managed to coach a handful of games during the Walleye’s expansion season in 2020-21 that was diced apart by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Defenceman Zach Fortin seems to have an inside track as one of the chosen.
Fortin grew up the Stanley area and was at the rink on Friday to assist in a Fighting Walleye clinic. The five-foot-10, 185-pound rearguard signed in June. He’s been skating five days a week with Core Hockey and supplements that with off-ice training at Intercity Athletics.
Fortin played eight games as a North Star in 2017-18, had a 50-game stint with Gatineau of the QMJHL in 2017-18, and split time with the Olympiques and Timmins Rock of the NOJHL in the subsequent season.
He managed 12 games with a goal, two assists and six penalty minutes in last year’s abbreviated season.
“Last year at home. Parents get to watch all the home games,” said Fortin, whose sister Kendra will be playing defence for Bemidji State.
“It’s an honour to come here and play my year-20 season at home. The way these guys are running the organization is spectacular. This will be their first full season. It’ll be cool to see what their turnout will be. I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
The Teleco Cup exhibition tournament takes place, Sept. 10-12 at NorWest. Fellow SIJHL teams, the Wisconsin Lumberjacks and the Fort Frances Lakers, will join the Fighting Walleye, along with a roster from Lakehead Junior Hockey League will battle it out over eight games in three days.
“It’s an opportunity to bridge that gap between camp and season. I think it’s an opportunity for us to see what we have, too,” said Valley. “We’re not coaching or playing to lose those games, but we’re also using guys in different scenarios. You want to see what kind of players you have. We’re really excited to host those teams here and show them what Oliver-Paipoonge is all about. It’s an opportunity for fans to come in this building and check us out.”
Indeed, renovations have taken place. The dressing rooms underwent major upgrades, especially the Fighting Walleye’s new digs. Improvements and tweaks abound. There will be more glass around the boards for example, a new post-game interview space, and new washers and dryers to make trainer Taylor Metzger’s life a little easier.
Valley can’t wait.
“Just the smell of the rink. Being cold. Hearing the ice carve under your skates. Watching those kids have fun with big smiles on their face, that’s great,” he said. “Tuesday will bring another sense of enjoyment and excitement. It’s start of our journey. We kind of started last year. This year it looks like we have a full season. The start of training camp is an exciting one.
“It’s the culmination of a ton of hard work coming to fruition in front of your eyes. That’s when the real fun starts,” Valley added. “We’re going to have a week-long argument about every single player here. Kids are going to make it hard on us. That’s what you want. We’re going to have kids that come in who were shoe-ins, who we talked about. I’m going to be honest. There’s going to be one or two who aren’t going to make our team.”
On-ice talent isn’t the only thing Valley and his staff are checking this week.
“We really strive to have good people. Hard-working, honest, creative people,” Valley said. “We want good character, high character guys. . . . You need people to pull the rope in the same direction no matter what that direction is. If you have a group of guys that care about each other enough to sacrifice their own needs for the betterment of the team you’re going to be successful.”
