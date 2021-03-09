Heading to the semifinals of the 1992 Centennial Cup in Winnipeg, the Thunder Bay Flyers were looking to bounce back from a 9-3 setback against the Halifax Mooseheads in their final round robin game, which was a meaningless game as they had already secured a berth in the final four.
In the other semifinal, the Winkler Flyers of Manitoba upset the two-time defending national junior A hockey champion Vernon Lakers 5-2.
As for Thunder Bay, they met Halifax once more and were all business as they proceeded to blast the Mooseheads by an 8-1 count.
Set for an all-Flyers affair in the gold medal game, it was a bigger, more physical and older opponent that tried to pull off a fast one in the pre-game warm-ups.
“Winkler tried to intimidate us before the championship game,” recalled head coach Dave Siciliano.
“We were the home team and had the choice of the colour of our sweaters. They were a bigger and more physical team and wanted to wear their black sweaters. So, without conferring with anyone they had them on for the warm-up,” added Siciliano, noting his club was already sporting their red jerseys, which was their right.
“We told them we were the home team, therefore had the choice of light or dark sweaters. We complained to the tournament officials and Winkler were forced to change.
“It fired up our team even more as they made threats to us. It worked in our favour as they were out of control taking numerous penalties early in the game,” Siciliano said.
That lack of discipline, along with a charged-up squad from the Lakehead saw them pour it on early, skating to a 5-0 lead en route to an eventual 10-1 drubbing of Winkler, giving Thunder Bay its second Centennial Cup crown.
“In the championship game, Winkler tried to run Thunder Bay out of the rink in the first period and they took several undisciplined penalties,” said Bryan Graham, who called the game on local radio.
“The Flyers power play was clicking and it was 5-0 after 20 minutes and the rout was on,” added Graham, who worked alongside veteran broadcaster Ken (Friar) Nicolson.
“Nicolson was a popular sports broadcaster on radio here in the Lakehead, then went on to be the longtime voice of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets while his son Derek was a defenceman with the Flyers,” Graham said.
With a national championship won, those part of the team fondly recall the memories nearly 30 years ago.
“Winning the Centennial Cup in the fashion that we did was very memorable,” said forward Barry Schutte. “After getting beat bad by Halifax in the round robin, then beating them in the semis, before rolling through Winkler was awesome.”
Another talented winger on that Thunder Bay team was Kevin Hoogsteen.
“I think the overall team success was due to the closeness of the guys playing. We will all local kids who grew up together and were great friends. Everyone played for each other,” said Hoogsteen, who also won a title at the University of North Dakota and an Allan Cup with the Thunder Bay Bombers. “So many memories. I was fortunate to win a few major championships and all the teams had the same makeup. Everyone played their role to a tee and came together at the right time. No egos, no hot shots. We had some unreal skill. Guys played for the crest on front not the name on the back.”
The club’s captain, Andrew Backen, echoed the sentiments of his teammates.
“What a performance and what a team,” Backen said. “This was an example of what can be accomplished when everyone is aligned to a single goal and put all else aside in order to achieve it. We can all look back with great pride at our accomplishments and know that we put it all on the line for each other.”
Having quality behind the bench also played a significant role to Thunder Bay winning a second Centennial Cup in four years.
“A big factor was the Flyers had a solid and experienced coaching staff led by Dave Siciliano along with Rick Adduono and Doug Colbon,” said Graham.
As for Siciliano, he’s quick to credit his players for their success.
“Their belief in themselves was unbelievable as we won the semi and final by huge scores. That was incredible dominance. No one would ever have predicted that. All of the players knew their role and everyone contributed.”
“Mike Figliomeni, Darcy Mitani and Kevin Hoogsteen had breakout seasons and led us offensively, although we were a strong four-line team. Andrew Backen, Barry Schutte and Jason Wright led the way with hard work while Chris Burns and Neil Cooper were rookie goalies thrust into the 1991 Centennial Cup which gave them confidence and experience needed in (1992),” he added.
Sicialino summed it up best by saying: “One of the quotes I used in my coaching career was, ‘It is amazing what a team can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit.’ This team exemplified this 100 percent.”
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
