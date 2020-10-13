Trades swung for top players

From left to right, Fort William’s Norman (Bud) Poile, Gaye Stewart and

Gus Bodnar were all traded together to the Chicago Blackhawks by the

Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 2, 1947.

 Submitted photo

With 23 years now in the books, we’re now set to commence our 24th

campaign of weekly hockey musings via the Net Shots column.

Thanks to everyone for following along, all this time, in reading about

the accomplishments of those from Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.

Trade market: An active NHL off-season has already seen three Thunder

Bay products switch teams, after being dealt in a trio of separate

transactions.

Seeing Eric Staal shipped to Buffalo, Marc Staal dealt to Detroit and

Matt Murray sent to Ottawa, in fairly quick succession, it makes it

worthwhile recalling the first time a trio of significant Lakehead

products were traded in such a quick time line.

Nearly 75 years ago, the then biggest trade in NHL history saw Fort

William natives Gus Bodnar, Gaye Stewart and Norman (Bud) Poile moved

from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Chicago Blackhawks, back on Nov. 2,

1947 as part of a seven-player transaction.

Dubbed the Flying Forts, Bodnar, Stewart and Poile helped the Leafs win

the Stanley Cup the previous season, but were moved in the blockbuster

that saw Toronto acquire future Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Max

Bentley.

