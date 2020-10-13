With 23 years now in the books, we’re now set to commence our 24th
campaign of weekly hockey musings via the Net Shots column.
Trade market: An active NHL off-season has already seen three Thunder
Bay products switch teams, after being dealt in a trio of separate
transactions.
Seeing Eric Staal shipped to Buffalo, Marc Staal dealt to Detroit and
Matt Murray sent to Ottawa, in fairly quick succession, it makes it
worthwhile recalling the first time a trio of significant Lakehead
products were traded in such a quick time line.
Nearly 75 years ago, the then biggest trade in NHL history saw Fort
William natives Gus Bodnar, Gaye Stewart and Norman (Bud) Poile moved
from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Chicago Blackhawks, back on Nov. 2,
1947 as part of a seven-player transaction.
Dubbed the Flying Forts, Bodnar, Stewart and Poile helped the Leafs win
the Stanley Cup the previous season, but were moved in the blockbuster
that saw Toronto acquire future Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Max
Bentley.
