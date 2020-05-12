While it has been two decades since the Thunder Bay Flyers competed in the United States Hockey League, some of the talent those local squads produced, as well as some exceptional players that skated for opposition sides, were among the best-ever junior A talent to grace the ice at Fort William Gardens.
A 107-point campaign back in 1986-87 earned Terry Menard the USHL Player of the Year Award.
That same season he picked up the league’s Top Forward honour while his offensive numbers that season tied him for the ninth most in league history.
Menard (53) and current Fort Frances Lakers (SIJHL) coach/GM Wayne Strachan (50) were two Flyers to reach the 50-goal plateau.
On the backend of that season, Darrin Sheehan collected Top Defenceman laurels while Pat Szturm secured the nod as the USHL’s Top Goaltender. Thunder Bay’s Gary Kitching duplicated Menard’s player of the year feat in 1990-91 with Atikokan-born Nate DiCasmirro earning similar laurels as a member of the North Iowa Huskies in 1997-98.
Joining Sheehan as a Flyers defender to earn blueline honours was Andrew Backen in 1991-92, the season he captained Thunder Bay to a Centennial Cup crown.
Matching Szturm’s netminders nod was Chris Burns in 1990-91.
Other local junior A stars to collect league top forward accolades, along with Menard, were Greg Johnson after the 1988-89 season and David Hoogsteen for his performances in 1994-95.
You also had the following being selected USHL year-end all-stars:
Securing first team accolades were David Hoogsteen (1994-95); Curtis Bois (1994-95); Jeff Edwards (1993-94); Adam Rodak (1992-93); Kevin Hoogsteen (1992-93); Ryan Sharpe (1992-93); Andrew Backen (1991-92); Chris Burns (1991-92 and 1990-91); Gary Kitching (1990-91); Wayne Strachan (1990-91); Greg Johnson (1988-89); Terry Menard (1986-87); Darrin Sheehan (1986-87) and Pat Szturm (1986-87).
Meanwhile, those that earned second team honours included Gregg Zaporzan (1997-98); Christian Bragnalo (1993-94); Mike Figliomeni (1991-92); Ryan Reynard (1990-91); Gary Kitching (1989-90); Chris Hynnes (1988-89); Dan Valliant (1987-88) and Todd Henderson (1987-88).
Of note, a number of former Flyers sit in the top 50 in career points in USHL history.
They include Kevin Hoogsteen, seventh (189); David Hoogsteen, eighth (183); Gary Kitching, 12th (170); Jesse Heerema, 18th (159); Curtis Bois, tie-19th (158); Gregg Zaporzan, T-21st (157); Wayne Strachan, T-26th (148); Mike Figliomeni, 48th (133).
In the most total goals category, Kevin Hoogsteen (83) is fourth all-time while his younger brother David (82) is right behind him, tied for fifth overall.
Curtis Bois and Kevin Hoogsteen are one-two, respectively, in career power play markers with 36 and 35, while Mike Figliomeni is knotted for 10th with 27.
Figliomeni also took home the Curt Hammer Memorial Award in 1991-92, which goes to the player who distinguishes himself both on and off the ice by demonstrating outstanding performance skills and determination.
Guided by the prolific Dave Siciliano, who won coach of the year awards in 1986-87, 198-89 and 1990-91, Thunder Bay in their heyday, was among the top junior programs in North America.
The Flyers claimed four Anderson Cup crowns as regular season title holders and back-to-back Clark Cups as USHL playoff champions in 1987-88 and 1988-89.
That second championship saw Thunder Bay also win the Dudley-Hewitt Cup and Centennial Cup as the top side in all of Canadian Jr. A hockey as well.
Fort Frances native John (Gino) Gasparini served as USHL commissioner from 1994 through 2008 and Thunder Bay’s Erik Krasnichuk currently referees in the league, like his father Carl, did locally back in the day.
Boasting a plethora of NCAA scholarships during their run, there was also no less than 15 former Flyers who went on to be drafted by National Hockey League clubs.
This included the likes of Patrick Sharp, who went on to win three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, while siblings Greg and Ryan Johnson skated in a combined 1,486 NHL games.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.