The Superior International Junior Hockey League announced Tuesday that Thunder Bay North Stars forward Hunter Foreshew has been named its Scholastic Player of the Year for 2019-20.
An honour roll student all throughout high school, the 19-year-old from North Bay, Ont., played the 2018-19 season in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League where he also received their annual scholastic award and went on to earn one of two Hockey Canada Nickerson Family Awards for academic excellence.
With the SIJHL honour, Foreshew becomes its nominee for the Hockey Canada/Canadian Junior Hockey League Scholastic Player of the Year Award, which will be announced at a later date.
Having been accepted to attend Lakehead University for studies this fall, Foreshew will major in accounting.
In his first campaign on the ice with the North Stars, he played at just over a point-per-game clip after joining the team in early November, collecting 13 goals and adding 27 assists.
The following is the list of all-time SIJHL Scholastic Player of the Year recipients:
2019-20: Hunter Foreshew, Thunder Bay North Stars
2018-19: Stratton Pickett, Red Lake Miners
2017-18: Joe Newhouse, Thunder Bay North Stars
2016-17: Jesse Talakoski, Thunder Bay North Stars
2015-16: Kyle Pouncy, Dryden GM Ice Dogs
2014-15: No recipient
2013-14: Daniel Del Paggio, Thunder Bay North Stars
2012-13: Joel Bogacki, Fort Frances Lakers
2011-12: Mason Prout, Thunder Bay North Stars
2010-11: Morgan McNeill, Fort Frances Lakers
2009-10: Andrew Childs, K&A Wolverines
2008-09: Michael Thibert, Thunder Bay Bearcats
2007-08: Graeme Harrington, Dryden Ice Dogs
2006-07: Jacob Cahoon, Thunder Bay Bulldogs
2005-06: Jeff Herringer, K&A Golden Hawks
2004-05: Andrew Fernandez, Fort William North Stars
2003-04: No recipient
2002-03: Rylan Vesa, Thunder Bay Bulldogs
2001-02: Tony Sikich, Northwest Wisconsin Knights
