THIS story is about more than sports. Zach Fortin plays defence for the Lakehead University Thunderwolves. His sister Kendra plays defence for Bemidji State. These two hockey players have been through a lot. Their dad Cory required a kidney transplant and he needed a donor kidney. The pair have used their hockey platforms to promote organ donor awareness.
Dad Cory was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in 2012. In 2017, he started peritoneal dialysis to help extend his life. In 2020, Kendra created a Kidney For Cory campaign to help raise awareness for organ donations and help find her dad a match. On June 25, 2021, a kidney from a deceased donor was found.
Most recently, Kendra participated in Bemidji State’s first-ever Organ Donation Awareness Game on Dec. 3. It was done in conjunction with Donte Lawson on the men’s team, whose brother Dominik also needed a kidney. They wanted people to know you just need to sign a piece of paper or put in on a driver’s licence that you are a donor.
Both Cory and Dominik are alive because of donors.
That is not all this intense battle for life made happen. Zach and Kendra explained to me it brought them closer. On a bye weekend, Kendra came home to watch Zach play.
“My father being sick made things a lot clearer,” she said. “I knew I wanted to study something related to health care and helping others. . . . I miss family and home-cooked meals, but it does make it more special when my family is in the stands in Bemidji. We do, however, have FaceTime.”
When I was speaking to both Zach and Kendra during her bye week spent in Thunder Bay, she said Zach is a big part of her game because he helps her with hockey and he is always there for her when she needs him.
He agress.
“We are a closer family,” said Zach. “It made things clearer for me, almost like everything happens for a reason.”
Zach played Quebec major junior at age 17 and went to the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL) at 18 in Timmins. He too appreciates family in the stands and he remembers phone calls and FaceTime conversations where they said: “Christmas comes soon enough.”
So for this family, being together has very special meaning. A life-changing medical procedure allows Cory to be at the table. Zach and Kendra are together and close as they had to face adversity. I can only imagine the weight on the shoulders of wife and mother Moira.
I am writing this story for a couple of reasons — organ donation awareness, and so that families who face challenges lean on each other and never push each other away. As a team you can conquer almost any situation.
The Fortin family is proof miracles can happen. One person can make a big difference in the lives of others. Brothers and sisters can get along. Mother’s have the hearts of lions.
Hockey is a community always trying to help the causes in our community, as the Kam River Walleye showed when they had an organ donation awareness night when Zach played for them.
Zach is enrolled in the general arts program at Lakehead University and Kendra is taking nursing at Bemidji State.
Education is very important and so are life experiences. Family ties should be a tight as you can make them. The sports community is about more than a score on the scoreboard.
May the Fortin’s story inspire organ donation, and much more.
All the best in 2023 to our sports community, our readers and the Fortin family.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
