The Lakehead Thunderwolves women’s volleyball team is proud to announce the final additions to the 2020-21 roster as Cayleigh Fossum, from Gorham, and Hannah Gingera of Dauphin, Man., commit to joining the squad in the upcoming season.
“We are happy to round out our recruiting class with Hannah and Cayleigh,” said head coach Craig Barclay.
Fossum, a 5-foot-10 left side, has played for the Superior North Volleyball Club for the past five seasons. In 2017 Fossum competed in the Ontario Provincial Championship representing the Northwestern Ontario region.
“Cayleigh is a local Thunder Bay athlete. She has come up through our club system and I have coached her club team the last two years,” said Barclay. “Cayleigh works extremely hard and is very motivated to improve. She is a good passer and has good volleyball IQ. We look forward to having her continue her development with us.”
In the summer of 2018, Fossum travelled to Richmond, B.C. to compete in the Canada Cup with Manitoba select provincial team, and the following summer she travelled to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to compete in the U.S. High Performance Championships with the Manitoba provincial junior team. She also competed in the Manitoba Provincial Championship for two consecutive years with Superior North Volleyball Club.
“Thunder Bay is home for me. I chose Lakehead because my heart is here and I feel strongly about being a part of a program that has been a huge part of my volleyball career. I have been very fortunate to get to know the girls on the team as well as the coaches through the affiliation with the Superior North Volleyball Club and they have made me feel so welcome and like a part of the team,” said Fossum.
“The school itself has a great kinesiology program and I am really looking forward to getting started on my path towards sports medicine and I am confident Lakehead will provide me with the strong base I need to get there. I can’t wait to get started training with the team and I am proud to call myself a Thunderwolf.”
Gingera is a 5-foot-10 middle and right side who has played for the Brandon Bobcats, Parkland Vipers and Dauphin Clippers. She was also a part of the 2014 Summer Games Volleyball Team. She was the recipient of the athlete of the year award in Grades 8, 9 and 10, named MVP at provincials as well as MVP for her high school volleyball team.
“Hannah brings some power to the middle position,” said Barclay. “She comes from a very good club program and we are looking forward to having her continue her volleyball career with us.”
Gingera was a gold medalist in Nationals Division 3 and finished fifth in the beach volleyball provincials. She is also the captain of the Dauphin Regional Comprehensive Secondary School varsity volleyball team.
“I chose Lakehead because during my visit I enjoyed the team dynamic and all the opportunities the volleyball program has to offer to excel in the sport,” said Gingera. “I am super excited to be joining lakehead and the team.”
Fossum will be joining Lakehead’s kinesiology program while Gingera will be looking to earn either a nursing or science degree.
(This story originally published on April 7, 2020)
