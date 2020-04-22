Bryce Foster was on the brink of Paralympic glory.
The Thunder Bay native had made an unexpected rise through the ranks of Canadian sitting volleyball. The Westgate high school graduate played for the national team at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru. Team Canada was in contention to earn a spot to the Paralympics in Tokyo before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut the season down.
I conducted a recent email interview with Bryce. Here is our exchange:
JOHAN VASS: When Canada decided to pull out first from the Paralympics, how did you feel?
BRYCE FOSTER: It was an overwhelming situation, definitely a lot of emotions. For all national athletes, it was a tough time as all the work we have put in to preparing during the last quad to try and get to the Olympics or Paralympics seemed as if it would go unnoticed.
For me and my squad, it was a little different as we haven’t qualified for the Paralympics yet. About a week before the announcement we were scheduled to travel to Oklahoma City on March 13 for our Paralympic qualifying tournament, but the day prior to departure we were notified that the Last Chance Qualifier would be cancelled due to COVID-19.
For me that was a turning point. It was tough, because ever since I returned from Peru and the Para-Panam Games in September, we knew we would be attending this last chance, winner-take-all qualifier in order to try and earn the last spot in the Paralympics. Knowing how important this was to our program and me personally, it was hard to swallow the cancellation given all the hard work we put in.
Having all that work, time and effort seem to go to waste in one email, is a feeling I would never wish anyone to feel. Nevertheless, there is only one thing we can do and that is to regroup and move forward with our lives and training because, in these unprecedented times, we can only control the controllable.
Now knowing the Paralympics are to be postponed, we are optimistic that our Last Chance Qualifier and World Cup, scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020, will be pushed back into early 2021. This allow us time to refocus, set new goals and continue training hard in preparation for these events.
JV: How do you stay fit during this quarantine time? What are you doing? Are you at home with parents and do you keep in contact with teammates on social media?
BF: Not a great deal has changed for me during this time of staying at home. I am at home with my parents, just finishing up university exams, and instead of being able to go to the gym, I am working out at home. I am lucky enough to have a pretty nice home gym set up in my garage, thanks to Superior Crossfit and their willingness to lend a hand with some equipment.
Each day I am doing weights and mobility exercises to keep myself fit. My daily routine also includes some volleyball skill practice both sitting and standing. As the weather begins to get warmer, daily biking will become part of my routine.
Just last week I had the chance to take over Volleyball Canada’s Instagram page for the day, and for those who tuned in they saw a glimpse of what my life has been like in isolation. I do advise people to really try to continue to stay active in some way. I understand the motivation may not be there as everyone is struggling through these tough times, but physical activity is an amazing way to take your mind off of everything and get away from the constant media buzz.
Throughout my rehab, when I became an amputee, sport and physical activity was the best way for me to take my mind off everything that was happening. Nothing has changed around my house, business as usual really. We are practicing physical distancing and really only go outside to exercise.
We do have a first responder in the house, and are so thankful for all doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police officers and all essential service workers. We are staying at home to try and protect them. It has been super interesting trying to connect with my teammates.
I keep in close contact with all of them and I talk daily with most of them in some shape or form in regular times, so not much has changed.
We have taken the initiative to meet “face to face” via Zoom, which has been super nice to see their faces and chat and catch up with how everyone is doing. It’s super nice to hear how everyone is managing, and keeping healthy and active all things considered. We are making it a priority to remain a cohesive team even though we are apart.
JV: Tokyo 2021 now a goal?
BF: Absolutely. Tokyo has been a goal for me since I joined the team last year. The fact that it has been pushed back by a year changes nothing in our mindset. We have to find a way to get better every day and hopefully we will see the outcome we want. The only thing that changes, like I said is our qualification process. Unfortunately our bronze medal in Peru didn’t qualify us, only winning gold would have.
We are hopeful and should have another opportunity to qualify early next year in a winner takes all tournament.
We are waiting to hear for sure what is happening and know that it will not be easy by any means. We will be competing against five top-12 teams in the world that we are not all too familiar with. We are extremely excited for the competition.
Although Tokyo 2021 is the immediate goal, 2022 brings another major event, the world championships, which we will also have a chance to qualify for in 2021. (Next year) is going to be a crazy year with a great deal of travelling, preparation and competition, but I am extremely excited to get back out west to train with the team.
