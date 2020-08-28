(Editor’s note: This is a story on Terry Fox’s last day of the Marathon of Hope near Thunder Bay published on Sept. 3, 1980. The Chronicle-Journal will periodically go back in time and rerun work from some of our past columnists and reporters)
The spirit of Terry Fox remains undaunted despite a second attack of cancer, as the Marathon of Hope runner says if there is any way he can, he will return to Thunder Bay to continue his run.
Fox flew from Thunder Bay to a hospital in New Westminster Tuesday night immediately after he announced his cancer had spread to his lungs at a news conference outside the Thunder Bay cancer clinic.
Fox told reporters Tuesday that he first thought he had a cold, while running his daily marathon near Thunder Bay.
“We were nearing Thunder Bay. For the past three days I had been feeling a little nauseous, a bit short of breath.“On Monday (Sept. 1) I did 18 miles (29 kilometres) then went to the van for a rest. I had a pain in my neck and chest. I had no idea what it was. I ran two more miles and I was feeling pretty sore. I slept for 15 minutes, then I ran another mile and it wasn’t any better.”
Fox was taken to the Port Arthur General Hospital and tests, including X-rays, were conducted. The diagnosis was secondary cancer in both lungs.
Find out he had cancer was an “unbelievable shock,” Fox said. After running 3,300 miles (5,290 kilometre), he said he thought he was as healthy as he could get, and he didn’t think he would get the disease again.
MORE TESTS
More tests will be conducted on the lung cancer in the hospital in New Westminster, B.C., the same one in which his right leg was amputated above the knee three and a half years ago. It was the night before the amputation operation that Fox decided on his Marathon of Hope to raise money for cancer research.
Fox remained courageous throughout his press conference Tuesday and said he is still determined to fight the battle against cancer.
“Even though I’m not running anymore, they’re still trying to find a cure for cancer and I think other people should go ahead and try and do their thing for it,” Fox said. “All along I’ve been trying to set an attitude for people who have cancer. I’m not going to quit. I’m going to keep on fighting my best.”
He said he is satisfied with what he had accomplished and he hoped it had been an inspiration to others. The Canadian Cancer Society said he has raised close to $2 million in pledges and donations so far.
“How many people have really put out an effort to try and fight for something they really believe in,” Fox said in explaining the satisfaction he has received from the run. “I’ve lived a lifetime already.”
NOT GIVING UP
Fox said he will need more courage to deal with his second bout of cancer than it took to battle fatigue and the run, but he won’t quit.
The 23-year-old Simon Fraser University student said he was almost physically forced to return home since his left lung collapsed. He said he couldn’t continue at all at the moment since he had fainted just walking across the road Tuesday afternoon.
The young man from Port Coquitlam, B.C., who has been an inspiration to so many cancer patients across Canada, said he wouldn’t give up now.
“As I’ve been preaching all along — I’ll do my best. I’m not giving up now while there’s a chance.”
Fox also asked for the other people to do their best to contribute to the battle against cancer. He said he hoped that people would continue from where he left off, and that people in the provinces that he wasn’t able to get to, would also contribute to the campaign.
The runner called his parents Monday night and they flew to Thunder Bay Tuesday morning to escort their son back home in the small chartered jet. They gave their son emotional and physical support throughout the press conference, and Fox said that they were the “best parents in the world.”
People involved in the Marathon of Hope campaign said they knew he would stop unlesshe had to.
“I knew that unless he collapsed, he wouldn’t stop,” said Lynn Bryan, a Canadian Cancer Society spokesman close to Fox’s efforts. “We knew it could happen but we didn’t believe it would. We thought that he was like the eternal flame — he would just go on and on.”
Fox is in satisfactory condition in the hospital in New Westminster, continuing his battle with cancer. It’s a battle that led him to start his cross Canada run in Newfoundland on April 12. He said he has done his best and will continue to do so in the future.
“I’ve lived one day at a time before, and I will do so now,” Fox said.
————
Jo-Anne Stead worked at The Chronicle-Journal from 1980 to 1986. Now retired, Stead still does freelance writing. Next week, Stead will reflect on her experiences on the day the Marathon of Hope ended 40 years ago.
