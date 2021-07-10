I must begin my column with a shout out to the Montreal Canadiens hockey franchise, and our very own Eric Staal, for their recent Stanley Cup playoff run.
Their trail to the NHL final provided some great edge-of-your-seat moments and the chance for our nation to collectively cheer on a team.
Although bringing the Cup back home north of the border is going to have to wait a bit longer, it was a good run and it even made this life-long Toronto Maple Leafs fan utter the phrase, “Go Habs Go!” which was historic in its own right.
Another sport which has recently provided some exciting and historic moments for Canadians has been tennis. When both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, it marked the first time multiple players from Canada have advanced that far into the storied tennis men’s competition.
Although Felix was unsuccessful in advancing any further, Denis made it to the semifinals where he put in a solid, although unsuccessful, challenge against No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic on Friday.
As we look back into the early history of men’s tennis in Thunder Bay there is a name which stands out as being not only successful on the court, but also a strong advocate for the sport during its early development in our community.
That early pioneer was Frank Murphy, who was involved in tennis as an athlete and builder from the 1920s until his untimely passing in 1958.
Born in Fort William in 1903, Murphy’s career in sport began with a stint in hockey, hitting the ice with Fort William Collegiate and Fort William YMCA teams and continuing his hockey playing during his days at McGill University.
Before long, however, his passion for tennis took over which saw him join the Fort William Tennis Club in 1922. Quickly making a name for himself, Murphy won the men’s singles and men’s doubles contests at the 1925 New Ontario Tennis Tournament. His dominance at that popular tournament, (now known as the Mid Canada Open) would continue throughout four decades, winning over 25 titles in singles and doubles between 1925 and 1957.
Murphy took on competitors at tournaments in Manitoba and Ontario, where he racked up more titles, claiming the 1931 men’s handicap singles Northern Ontario Lawn Tennis Championship.
Going across the border into the United States, Murphy took on a new field of competition as he entered and won in various events, including the 1933 Northern Minnesota men’s singles title and three consecutive Head of the Lakes Invitational Tournament titles in Duluth from 1937-39.
As Murphy’s career progressed, he dominated the court as a veteran player, winning the Ontario Provincial Veterans singles title five years in a row, from 1948 to 1952 and becoming the champion of Canada in veteran men’s singles in 1952.
Teaming up with Ray Summers, he added more national honours to his record of success winning the seniors doubles title at the 1955 Canadian Tennis Championships and the men’s doubles title at the 1956 O’Keefe International.
More travel was on tap for Murphy when he entered the United States Veterans championships from 1948 to 1956 at Forest Hill, N.Y., and in 1957 won the men’s singles and men’s doubles at the Annual Everglades Tennis Championship in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Murphy’s tennis career sadly came to an abrupt end with his untimely passing in 1958 at just 55 years of age.
Active in his community throughout his entire life, in addition to the time he spent on the board of the Fort William Tennis Club, Murphy also served as a director of the Fort William YMCA for many years and assisted with the affairs of the Thunder Bay Figure Skating Club. He was also an honorary president of the Fort William Curling Club from 1940 to 1949.
In 1986 he was inducted posthumously into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
Not only did Frank Murphy leave his mark in the sports world, he and his family were also major figures in the political, corporate and social life of the Lakehead which also included a connection to this publication.
In addition to his duties as president of James Murphy Coal Company of Fort William from 1939 to 1958 (started by his father James in 190) Murphy also served as the president and publisher of the Fort William Daily Times-Journal, a forerunner to The Chronicle-Journal.
In the article written by the FWDTJ following his death, it was noted how proud he was of the fact that the paper was locally produced and that he was the person who was responsible for changing the masthead to include the words “Fort William owned – Fort William operated.”
Upon his passing, his wife Charlotte inherited his corporate titles, which saw her become the first female member of the Canadian Press, a position she held until she sold the paper to Thomson Newspapers in September 1962.
The foundation that early tennis pioneers such as Frank Murphy helped build in our community is being carried on by the outstanding volunteers and staff that operate the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre.
Their efforts may just lead to their club being the training ground for our country’s next great young tennis stars.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
