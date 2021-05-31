I was able to get in my first round of golf in 2021 last week and although it was a little on the cold side I managed to do pretty well. At the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame we are in the process of putting plans in place for the hosting of our Fred Bragnalo Memorial Golf Tournament set for July 26 at the Fort William Golf and Country Club.
Things will be a little different from years past due to COVID-19 protocols, but it promises to be another great event and it is nice that we are able to carry on the tradition of staging this fundraising event which dates back 33 years.
The date of our inaugural tournament was July 7, 1988 to be exact, and that year it was held at Centennial Golf Course. It was quite fitting that we held it there considering that the course at that time was owned and operated by former NHLer and Stanley Cup champion Lee Fogolin Sr.
The upstairs lounge was adorned with photos of Lee during his hockey career, and those of his son Lee Jr., who followed in his father’s footsteps as a Stanley Cup winner. I should mention, as a shout-out to a certain Chronicle-Journal sports editor, that Lee Jr. played for the Edmonton Oilers during their heyday and was with them for their first back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 1984 and 1985.
Speaking of sports editors, the first chairman of our tournament was Bill Guy, who covered sports for many years. In that first year, 12 teams took to the course to compete in the 9-hole scramble tournament. While the format remains the same, the number of teams has more then doubled in size over the years. I had the good fortune to be placed on Bill’s team, along with Hank Akervall, Arne Jorgenson and Mel Bushby.
Not only did we have fun, we also managed to win the event with a 6-under par score of 30. Needless to say there was some good nature ribbing about the fact that the chairman of the event and the hall of fame executive director were on the winning team.
In 2012 we moved the tournament to FWCC and in 2014 it was renamed the Fred Bragnalo Memorial in honour of a man who was a driving force behind the formation of the hall and its first president.
With the lifting of restrictions set to happen over the course of the summer, a number of organizations are putting plans in place to once again start hosting in-person fundraising events. The use of sports to raise money for good causes has a long and proud history, with fundraising golf tournaments in North America tracing their roots back to the early part of the 20th century.
It was during the Second World War that Red Cross exhibition matches were held with golfers such as Walter Hagen and Bobby Jones travelling the country to raise money for the war effort.
Bing Crosby and Bob Hope used the celebrity pro-am golf tournament format to raise millions of dollars for the Red Cross during that war. In Canada, a number of golf professionals also participated in charity golf matches with proceeds making their way to various charities.
The raising of money through sport was also quite common during the war years in our community. It was also seen as a way to have people continue to participate in sports at a time when others felt that their time and talents would be better spent serving the war effort.
During the Second World War, the Thunder Bay Amateur Hockey League came up with a solution to please both sides of the debate, with the league continuing to operate its senior hockey program with a portion of the gate receipts going to various patriotic causes.
In the years spanning the war, the sports programs held on such holiday celebrations as Labour Day and at various fairs throughout the region, would be used to raise money for the war effort. During the winter months the local curling community would come together to hold Patriotic bonspiels that featured men and women taking to the ice for fun and fundraising.
It wasn’t just the war effort that benefited from revenues generated through sporting events during those early years. In 1909 Alf Cooper of Cooper and Company Real Estate donated a beautiful trophy to be competed for in a series of matches between soccer-football teams in Fort William and Port Arthur. The cup was named the Charity Cup given that the original intent was that a percentage of the gate receipts of each game would be directed to a worthy cause.
The first game of the series was held on July 8, 1909 with over $30 being collected for McKellar Hospital. The cup was presented on and off throughout the years, and fairly consistently from 1947 onwards, going on to be competed for as the Thunder Bay men’s senior soccer league championship trophy. Teams such as the C.P.R., Fort William Great War Vets, Brent Park, Royal Canadian Legion, Polonia, Italia and Juventus were all multiple winners of this century-old trophy which is now housed at the Sports Hall of Fame.
Given the impact of the pandemic on the bottom line for many of our community groups, I anticipate that many will be returning to in-person fundraising events to help with their economic recovery when it is safe to do so. I look forward to supporting as many of those events as possible, and given the strong sense of community pride that exists all throughout our region I anticipate many others will as well.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive, stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
