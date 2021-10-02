Gardens has been home to many events

The front of the Fort William Gardens was decorated as part of the

hosting of the 1960 Macdonald Brier. The large curling rock, which is

currently located at the front of the building, made its first

appearance during that national championship.

 Photo courtesy of Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame

Until just recently, the last time I was in the Fort William Gardens

was on the evening of Feb. 25, 2020 to watch the opening ceremonies

of the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games which saw the

facility filled to capacity.

As we all know, shortly after the hosting of that event, the world

came to a screeching halt due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast forward 19 months and I found myself once again in the arena,

this time with members of the 2022 Scotties local organizing

committee and delegates from Curling Canada and TSN who were touring

the building in preparation for the hosting of the national women’s

curling championship set to take place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6, 2022.

As soon as I walked into the building I was pleasantly surprised to

discover that a lot of work had been done to the facility since it’s

last major upgrade in 1994.

From the shining floors to fresh coats of paint and bright new LED

lights, the facility has undergone a great facelift. We were informed

that work had also been done to install new rigging in the roof,

upgrades were made to heating and cooling units and some new boards

to cover the ice surface are arriving shortly, which will make it

easier for event organizers to host events.

The exterior of the building has also been painted, and the famous

curling rock at the front entrance, which dates back to the hosting

of the 1960 Macdonald Brier, has been refurbished. Some other

improvements are still in the works, which will all add to the

enjoyment of people visiting and using the facility.

One of the highlights of the tour was watching the crew working on

the installation of the brand new digital scoreboard which, once

completed, will truly bring the building into the 21st century.

A big shout out to City of Thunder Bay staff, including Paul Burke,

who have worked tirelessly on this project under very difficult

COVID-19 conditions.

As I was walking around and seeing all of the nooks and crannies of

the building I was reminded of the fact that this year marks the 70th

anniversary of the opening of the fabled structure.

With that in mind I thought this would be a great time to celebrate

that milestone by taking a look back at its origins and history.

While there were various rinks utilized by the residents of the twin

cities during the early 1900s, as the need for more permanent indoor

rinks grew, both Port Arthur and Fort William both built larger

facilities.

In 1919, the Fort William Arena Company completed the construction of

the Prince of Wales Arena, which was located at the corner of Leith

and Archibald Streets, adjacent to McKellar Park.

Officially opened on Jan. 13, 1920, the arena, which had a 3,000-seat

capacity, was a very popular community facility. It hosted a number

of sporting and entertainment events and remained active until 1942,

when it was turned into armories in 1943 and eventually torn down

becoming the site of the former Archibald Post Office.

In July of 1945, a fundraising drive called the Fort William

Community Centre Fund was launched by the Fort William Junior Chamber

of Commerce to show evidence of support by the citizens to replace

the old Prince of Wales Arena.

After one year of canvassing and hosting fundraising events, the

Jaycees had raised over $105,000, which they presented to the city to

be set aside for the new arena.

By 1947, construction plans began with a sod-turning ceremony taking

place in September of 1949. The old Fort William Curling Club was on

some of the land required to build the structure, so a deal was

struck to incorporate a new curling club into the new Fort William

Gardens, which is why they share an ice plant to this day.

After 1 1/2 years of construction by local general contractor Claydon

Co. Ltd, at a total cost of close to $900,000, the Gardens was

officially opened on March 6, 1951, as the first municipally-owned

arena in the area.

The new arena was administered by a board of directors made up of

three city council members, four citizens and a secretary.

The first promotor-manager of the Gardens was Ralph Gorill of

Toronto, who was selected from a field of 48 candidates from across

Canada.

A number of dignitaries were on hand for the opening ceremonies,

including Mayor Hubert Badanai, who gave the official address and

dropped the puck for the first official hockey game, which was a

Thunder Bay junior semifinal between the Fort William Hurricanes and

Fort William Canadiens.

The faceoff was taken by Jerry Kirk of the Canadiens and Alex (Moe)

Irving of the Hurricanes. The newspaper account of the game noted a

record crowd, with 5,400 paid admissions, and hundreds more entering

the building in other ways.

The first goal was scored by the Hurricanes with Don (Beaver) Poile

netting the puck, assisted by Frank Richardson and Joe Malo.

Other firsts were recorded by future NHLer Eddie Kachur, who was the

first to lose a puck over the boards, doing so on the opening faceoff

and the first to try out the new penalty box for boarding Hurricanes

player Ernie Oakley.

In what was described as a grueling contest, 22 other players tested

out the new box throughout the game.

The fans got into the action as well, littering the ice with programs

and other debris when two Hurricanes goals were called back by the

referees. When the dust had finally settled in the historic matchup,

the Canadiens emerged victorious by a score of 4-2.

Over the past 70 years, the Fort William Gardens has served as the

site of local, national and international sporting competitions

including the 1960 Macdonald Brier, 1988 Skate Canada International

and the 1996 Scott Tournament of Hearts, to name but a few.

It has also been home to such teams as the five-time Allan Cup

champion Thunder Bay Twins and the two-time Centennial Cup champion

Thunder Bay Flyers.

Members of the Royal Family and Prime Ministers have graced its

stage, as well as members of the entertainment industry from the

Beach Boys to Celine Dion. It has also served as home to members of

local skating clubs and hosted a number of community events.

And, if all things go according to plan, it will once again be alive

with activity early next year as it welcomes our country’s top female

curlers and curling fans to the 2022 Scotties.

If you haven’t done so already, get your tickets as they are going

fast and sign up to volunteer through Curling Canada’s website.

It promises to be a great event and a great way to christen the newly-

renovated Fort William Gardens.

Until next time keep that sports history pride alive and stay safe.

Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario

Sports Hall of Fame.

