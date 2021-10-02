Until just recently, the last time I was in the Fort William Gardens
was on the evening of Feb. 25, 2020 to watch the opening ceremonies
of the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games which saw the
facility filled to capacity.
As we all know, shortly after the hosting of that event, the world
came to a screeching halt due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fast forward 19 months and I found myself once again in the arena,
this time with members of the 2022 Scotties local organizing
committee and delegates from Curling Canada and TSN who were touring
the building in preparation for the hosting of the national women’s
curling championship set to take place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6, 2022.
As soon as I walked into the building I was pleasantly surprised to
discover that a lot of work had been done to the facility since it’s
last major upgrade in 1994.
From the shining floors to fresh coats of paint and bright new LED
lights, the facility has undergone a great facelift. We were informed
that work had also been done to install new rigging in the roof,
upgrades were made to heating and cooling units and some new boards
to cover the ice surface are arriving shortly, which will make it
easier for event organizers to host events.
The exterior of the building has also been painted, and the famous
curling rock at the front entrance, which dates back to the hosting
of the 1960 Macdonald Brier, has been refurbished. Some other
improvements are still in the works, which will all add to the
enjoyment of people visiting and using the facility.
One of the highlights of the tour was watching the crew working on
the installation of the brand new digital scoreboard which, once
completed, will truly bring the building into the 21st century.
A big shout out to City of Thunder Bay staff, including Paul Burke,
who have worked tirelessly on this project under very difficult
COVID-19 conditions.
As I was walking around and seeing all of the nooks and crannies of
the building I was reminded of the fact that this year marks the 70th
anniversary of the opening of the fabled structure.
With that in mind I thought this would be a great time to celebrate
that milestone by taking a look back at its origins and history.
While there were various rinks utilized by the residents of the twin
cities during the early 1900s, as the need for more permanent indoor
rinks grew, both Port Arthur and Fort William both built larger
facilities.
In 1919, the Fort William Arena Company completed the construction of
the Prince of Wales Arena, which was located at the corner of Leith
and Archibald Streets, adjacent to McKellar Park.
Officially opened on Jan. 13, 1920, the arena, which had a 3,000-seat
capacity, was a very popular community facility. It hosted a number
of sporting and entertainment events and remained active until 1942,
when it was turned into armories in 1943 and eventually torn down
becoming the site of the former Archibald Post Office.
In July of 1945, a fundraising drive called the Fort William
Community Centre Fund was launched by the Fort William Junior Chamber
of Commerce to show evidence of support by the citizens to replace
the old Prince of Wales Arena.
After one year of canvassing and hosting fundraising events, the
Jaycees had raised over $105,000, which they presented to the city to
be set aside for the new arena.
By 1947, construction plans began with a sod-turning ceremony taking
place in September of 1949. The old Fort William Curling Club was on
some of the land required to build the structure, so a deal was
struck to incorporate a new curling club into the new Fort William
Gardens, which is why they share an ice plant to this day.
After 1 1/2 years of construction by local general contractor Claydon
Co. Ltd, at a total cost of close to $900,000, the Gardens was
officially opened on March 6, 1951, as the first municipally-owned
arena in the area.
The new arena was administered by a board of directors made up of
three city council members, four citizens and a secretary.
The first promotor-manager of the Gardens was Ralph Gorill of
Toronto, who was selected from a field of 48 candidates from across
Canada.
A number of dignitaries were on hand for the opening ceremonies,
including Mayor Hubert Badanai, who gave the official address and
dropped the puck for the first official hockey game, which was a
Thunder Bay junior semifinal between the Fort William Hurricanes and
Fort William Canadiens.
The faceoff was taken by Jerry Kirk of the Canadiens and Alex (Moe)
Irving of the Hurricanes. The newspaper account of the game noted a
record crowd, with 5,400 paid admissions, and hundreds more entering
the building in other ways.
The first goal was scored by the Hurricanes with Don (Beaver) Poile
netting the puck, assisted by Frank Richardson and Joe Malo.
Other firsts were recorded by future NHLer Eddie Kachur, who was the
first to lose a puck over the boards, doing so on the opening faceoff
and the first to try out the new penalty box for boarding Hurricanes
player Ernie Oakley.
In what was described as a grueling contest, 22 other players tested
out the new box throughout the game.
The fans got into the action as well, littering the ice with programs
and other debris when two Hurricanes goals were called back by the
referees. When the dust had finally settled in the historic matchup,
the Canadiens emerged victorious by a score of 4-2.
Over the past 70 years, the Fort William Gardens has served as the
site of local, national and international sporting competitions
including the 1960 Macdonald Brier, 1988 Skate Canada International
and the 1996 Scott Tournament of Hearts, to name but a few.
It has also been home to such teams as the five-time Allan Cup
champion Thunder Bay Twins and the two-time Centennial Cup champion
Thunder Bay Flyers.
Members of the Royal Family and Prime Ministers have graced its
stage, as well as members of the entertainment industry from the
Beach Boys to Celine Dion. It has also served as home to members of
local skating clubs and hosted a number of community events.
And, if all things go according to plan, it will once again be alive
with activity early next year as it welcomes our country’s top female
curlers and curling fans to the 2022 Scotties.
If you haven’t done so already, get your tickets as they are going
fast and sign up to volunteer through Curling Canada’s website.
It promises to be a great event and a great way to christen the newly-
renovated Fort William Gardens.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive and stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario
Sports Hall of Fame.
