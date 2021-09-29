The Fort William Gardens is TSN approved for the Scotties.
The Scotties Tournament of Hearts — the Canadian Women’s Curling Championships — will be held at the Fort William Gardens and Curling Club Jan. 28-Feb. 6, 2022.
Scott Higgins, senior producer, and Phil LaPlante, technical producer for curling broadcasts on TSN, were in Thunder Bay last Thursday for a tour of the Gardens along with Curling Canada staff and members of the local organizing committee.
Higgins says there are some unique challenges with the 70-year-old building that was constructed back in 1951, but the recent upgrades to the arena are more than adequate for the national broadcast of this major event.
“The building has a lot of character compared to some other venues we have been in,” said Higgins, who has produced curling events on TSN for over 25 years. “We will have really good sightlines for placement of cameras and great shooting angles. I think when this place is full it will be spectacular.”
LaPlante has been involved in curling broadcasts dating back to 1976 when the broadcasts were on CBC.
The new video score clock is a key edition that was required to host the Canadian championship and will enhance the TSN broadcasts.
“We will be able to show all four houses on two sides of the clock with the live TSN feed on the opposite sides, so it will be great for the fans in the seats and add to the experience inside the arena,” said Higgins.
