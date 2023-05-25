Thunder Bay’s Hanna Gula won bronze last weekend at the Canadian National Weightlifting Championships in Toronto.
She lifted a 85-kilogram (187 pounds) snatch, a 104-kilogram (230 pounds) clean and jerk for a 189-kilogram total — just two kilograms shy of the Olympic qualifying total in the 59-kilogram bodyweight category.
Gula will represent Team Canada at the Commonwealth Championships in Delhi, India on July 13. She was named to the national team in the 54-kilogram division on April 13.
The former gymnast and Cross Fit athlete has previously represented Canada at the Pan American championships.
