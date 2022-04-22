Tracey Larocque wasted little time making her mark at the Northern Ontario senior curling championship at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
The Thunder Bay skip, who had a first-draw bye on Wednesday, came out roaring with a pair of convincing wins over the women’s field on Thursday. Larocque defeated Stacey Szajewski of Kenora 7-3 in the morning draw and then needed just six ends to take down Fort Frances’ Kim Beaudry 8-2 in the afternoon draw.
Larocque, the reigning Canadian club women’s champion, faces Szajewski again today and wraps up double round-robin play versus Beaudry on Saturday morning. The top two records among the three rinks will meet in the final with a trip to the senior nationals on the line.
In the senior men’s division, Thunder Bay’s Al Hackner, Rob Gordon of Sudbury and Jason Stralezki, also of Sudbury, are all 3-0 after winning their pair of games Thursday.
Hackner plays Gordon and Stralezki today.
Other local skips — Mike Desilets and Ron Rosengren — own 1-2 records after three draws to sit in the middle of the eight-rink standings. The second and third seeds will face off in the semifinal this weekend and face the top finisher in the gold medal game.
