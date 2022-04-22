Back in action

Tracey Larocque is leading her senior women's team at the Northern Ontario provincial championship this week.

Tracey Larocque wasted little time making her mark at the Northern Ontario senior curling championship at the Port Arthur Curling Club.

The Thunder Bay skip, who had a first-draw bye on Wednesday, came out roaring with a pair of convincing wins over the women’s field on Thursday. Larocque defeated Stacey Szajewski of Kenora 7-3 in the morning draw and then needed just six ends to take down Fort Frances’ Kim Beaudry 8-2 in the afternoon draw.

Larocque, the reigning Canadian club women’s champion, faces Szajewski again today and wraps up double round-robin play versus Beaudry on Saturday morning. The top two records among the three rinks will meet in the final with a trip to the senior nationals on the line.

In the senior men’s division, Thunder Bay’s Al Hackner, Rob Gordon of Sudbury and Jason Stralezki, also of Sudbury, are all 3-0 after winning their pair of games Thursday.

Hackner plays Gordon and Stralezki today.

Other local skips — Mike Desilets and Ron Rosengren — own 1-2 records after three draws to sit in the middle of the eight-rink standings. The second and third seeds will face off in the semifinal this weekend and face the top finisher in the gold medal game.

